(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Zimbabwe's latest attempt to stabilize its through the Zimbabwe (ZiG) has encountered significant challenges since its introduction in April 2024.



The Reserve of Zimbabwe devalued the ZiG by 43% in September 2024, just five months after its launch. This move aimed to narrow the gap between official and black exchange rates.



The implemented tight monetary policies to protect the ZiG from collapse. These measures slightly improved the official against the US dollar and stabilized the black market rate.



However, they created a severe shortage of local currency. This shortage has severely impacted businesses, making it difficult for companies to access loans or meet financial obligations.



Foreign companies have begun fleeing the Zimbabwean market due to currency instability. Choppies Enterprises, Unilever, and PricewaterhouseCoopers have all exited the country.







Tongaat Hulett, a major sugar producer, announced plans to lay off 1,000 employees by August 2025 to cut costs and survive the currency turmoil. The formal retail sector faces intense competition from informal traders who often offer lower prices by operating outside official exchange rates.



This trend has forced many established retailers to the brink of closure. The Retailers Association of Zimbabwe reported that the overvalued exchange rate made their products more expensive than those in informal shops.

Zimbabwe's Economic Challenges and Currency Struggles

Zimbabwe's stock market has also suffered, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange falling 18% in ZiG terms in December 2024 alone. This decline reflects the broader economic challenges facing the country.



The tight monetary policy has encouraged greater use of US dollars, especially in the informal sector, complicating tax collection and putting additional pressure on formal businesses.



Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube defends the tight monetary policy, arguing that it's necessary to maintain ZiG stability for business planning and preserving purchasing power.



However, economists warn of unintended consequences and argue that Zimbabwe needs its own sustainable currency to solve its economic problems. Zimbabwe's currency troubles have a long history, with the country making six attempts to revive a local currency since 2009.



The ZiG represents the latest effort to establish monetary stability, but its struggles highlight the deep-rooted challenges facing Zimbabwe's economy. As businesses close and jobs disappear, the country's path to economic recovery remains uncertain.

