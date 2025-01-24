Ibovespa Ends Week With Slight Gain Amid US Policy Uncertainties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock concluded a volatile week with a marginal increase, reflecting the ongoing tug-of-war between various economic factors.



According to Reuters, the Ibovespa closed at 122,446.94 points, marking a weekly gain of 0.14%. The market's performance was influenced by several key elements.



Vale's stock (VALE3) saw an uptick, buoyed by iron ore prices and statements from the US President. However, this positive momentum was counterbalanced by the decline in New York indices.



Currency markets also saw significant movement. The US dollar ended the week at R$ 5.9186, representing a 2.42% decrease against the Brazilian real. This shift in exchange rates could have implications for international trade and investment flows.



Domestic factors played a crucial role in market sentiment. Investors closely monitored potential government initiatives to curb food prices. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with ministers to discuss possible measures, including reducing import tariffs.







However, no concrete decisions have been announced yet. Inflation data also caught the market's attention. The IPCA-15, a preview of Brazil's official inflation index, rose 0.11% in January.



While this marks a deceleration from December's 0.34% increase, it still exceeded expectations. The 12-month accumulated inflation rate stands at 4.50%. In the commodities sector, iron ore prices saw a modest increase.

Market Dynamics

The most traded contract for May delivery closed 0.69% higher at 806.5 yuan per ton on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. Signals that the US might refrain from imposing tariffs on China partly drove this uptick.



The mining and steel sectors benefited from these developments, with CSN (CSNA3) leading the gains. Conversely, companies like LWSA (LWSA3) and Automob (AMOB3) experienced significant losses.



Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) also declined, mirroring the performance of oil prices. On the international front, US stock markets retreated from recent record highs. President Donald Trump's comments on OPEC and potential trade agreements with China added to market uncertainty.



Boeing's stock fell over 1% following the announcement of an expected $4 billion loss in the fourth quarter. As markets navigate these complex dynamics, investors remain cautious.



The interplay between domestic policies, international relations, and corporate performance continues to shape the Brazilian financial landscape. The coming weeks may bring further clarity on these issues, potentially influencing market trajectories.

