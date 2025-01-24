City Of Long Beach, New Philly AME Church, And LOGOS Faith Development To Transform Building Into Affordable Housing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rev. Darryl E. Walker, M.Div

Pastor Walker & LOGOS Development emphasize their commitment to serving marginalized populations and preserving the heritage of deeply rooted communities.

- Pastor Martin Porter

LONG BEACH, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Long Beach , New Philly AME Church and LOGOS Development, are in discussions regarding a critical agreement aimed at bringing much-needed affordable housing to the local community. The project proposes transforming a separate, unused building located at 6380 Orange Avenue into affordable housing units, demonstrating an innovative, community-driven approach to addressing the housing crisis.

"We have caught Pastor Walker and his team's vision for wanting to serve the lost, the least, and the left out!" States Pastor Porter, going onto say: "Equity is an important value to LOGOS. So is resiliency and ensuring we build up the resiliency of the community to stay put in neighborhoods where their families have laid down generational roots through building affordable housing."

Under the Agreement to Negotiate Exclusively (ANE), the Long Beach Community Investment Company (LBCIC)-a California nonprofit public benefit corporation- NUPHILLY Community Development Corporation (Developer), and Logos Faith Development LLC (Developer) are in ongoing negotiations to finalize an Affordable Housing Loan Agreement.

As part of this process, the City of Long Beach's development consultants are actively vetting the proposal to ensure it meets community needs and regulatory requirements. The anticipated agreement designates up to $700,000 in affordable housing loan funds to support the adaptive reuse of the property, creating new residential units that will serve individuals and families in need.

Statements from Project Partners:

Rev. Darryl Walker, Senior Pastor New Philly AME Church

"At New Philly AME Church, our mission is to serve those who are struggling. We see tremendous potential in turning a separate, long unused 2 story building into quality affordable housing. We look forward to the outcome of the City's vetting process so we can move forward in meeting this critical need.

Pastor Martin Porter, Founder & Managing Partner of LOGOS Development:

"LOGOS Development is committed to collaborating with the City of Long Beach and New Philly AME Church to bring this vision to life. We value the heritage of the AME Denomination which is to do everything possible for those on the margins."

David Culen, LOGOS Partner & Co-Founder of Y Realty:

"I'm proud to contribute to the new Philly development project, a venture that perfectly aligns with our mission to create vibrant, forward-thinking communities. It is another step in the right direction to help solve the housing shortage crisis. This project represents an incredible opportunity to invest in growth, innovation, and the future of urban living, and I'm honored to be part of bringing this vision to life."

Through this ongoing collaboration, the City of Long Beach, New Philly AME Church, and LOGOS Development are working diligently to address affordable housing shortages and uplift vulnerable residents. This potential venture stands as a testament to the power of innovation, partnership, and a shared vision of hope.

Media Contact: Nia Dillard: ...

About New Philly AME Church

New Philly AME Church is dedicated to community outreach and holistic service. Grounded in faith and compassion, the church actively seeks opportunities to uplift families and individuals in need. Website:

About LOGOS Development

LOGOS Development is committed to the values of heritage, honor, equity, and resilience. LOGOS strives to build projects that benefit neighborhoods and elevate quality of life. Website:

