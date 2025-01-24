Donald Trump's First 4 Days In Office: 10 Shocking Moves That Left The World Stunned
1/24/2025 3:18:18 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Donald Trump, in his first four days in office following his inauguration for a second term, signed a series of sweeping executive orders aimed at reversing many of the policies set forth by his predecessor, Joe Biden. These actions included declaring a national emergency at the southern border, withdrawing from the World health Organization, declassifying documents related to historic assassinations, and pardoning 1,500 January 6 rioters. He also imposed major changes to energy and climate policies, and took steps to end birthright citizenship and asylum processing. Also, trump directed the termination of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.
Below are 10 key moves that shocked the world and outlined Trump's vision for his second term.
1. Deportation crackdown
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, invoking emergency powers to deploy armed forces, including the National Guard, to address what he labeled as an“invasion” of migrants.
On January 24, the US government launched a major deportation operation under President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Hundreds of migrants were arrested, and some were flown out of the country on military aircraft, marking the start of a large-scale enforcement effort aimed at reducing illegal immigration and enhancing national security.
2. Gender and cultural shifts
In a move to establish a clear stance on gender, Trump signed an order declaring that the U.S. will officially recognize only two sexes: male and female. The order mandates that federal agencies enforce this definition in all related documents and policies.
3. Withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO)
Trump's actions also included a move to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), cutting off significant US funding to the global health body.
