Ontario Building Canada’S First Dedicated Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Treatment Centres For First Responders

CALEDON, Ontario - The Ontario is expanding access to comprehensive mental and rehabilitation for first responders affected by work-related stress or trauma, including post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI), by investing in the of Runnymede Healthcare Centre's Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Centre of Excellence for First Responders.

This new funding builds on the $10.7 million the government previously invested to support early capital planning for Runnymede Healthcare Centre's two new facilities.

“We owe a huge debt to our first responders, who make incredible sacrifices every day to keep families and communities across Ontario safe,” said premier Doug Ford.“By investing in mental health and rehabilitation treatment for first responders provided by the dedicated team at Runnymede Healthcare Centre, we're helping give back to our brave women and men so they can access the critical supports they need.”

The province's investment will support the construction of two new facilities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to deliver comprehensive PTSI rehabilitation-focused programs and services tailored to the needs of first responders and support them throughout their journey to recovery. Services include mental health assessments, rehabilitation and residential treatment, virtual care, 24/7 crisis support, peer support and navigation support.

In Toronto, the new facility will focus on providing rehabilitative services including assessment, intensive outpatient therapy, and aftercare, while housing recreation programs and facilities that encourage health and recovery. The new facility in Caledon will provide 40 residential beds to connect first responders to tailored and comprehensive treatment services.

As a next step, the ministry is working with Runnymede Healthcare Centre to complete planning and design for this project. A construction schedule will be confirmed once future planning is complete and the project is tendered and awarded.

“Ontario is proud to be home to world-class first responders who put their lives on the line every day to support and care for families across the province,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, deputy premier and minister of health.“By investing in Runnymede Healthcare Centre's PTSI Centre of Excellence project, our government is building on our work through the Roadmap to Wellness to improve access to mental health services, ensuring our first responders can connect to targeted, comprehensive supports where and when they are needed most.”

It is estimated up to 23 percent of first responders and public safety personnel suffer from PTSI, a higher rate than that of the general population. Once opened, the Runnymede Healthcare Centre will provide care to 1,500 workers each year, accommodating 41,700 visits. Over time, this program has the potential to expand to serve additional volumes and frontline professions, improving access to safe, tailored and effective supports when and where they are needed.

“Getting our first responders access to comprehensive mental health support they might need at any given time is another way our government is taking concrete action to support those who serve our communities every day,” said solicitor general Michael Kerzner.“This first of its kind facility will allow them to receive dedicated treatment for post-traumatic stress injuries and ensure they receive the critical resources they deserve while they work to keep our communities safe.”

Through Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care , the Ontario government is making it easier and faster for people to connect to care. In 2020, the province introduced the Roadmap to Wellness , a plan to build a modern, world-class mental health and addictions care system. The government continues to introduce and expand on innovative new programs to ensure access to connected and convenient care to support the health and well-being of all Ontarians.

Ontario building Canada's first dedicated post-traumatic stress injury treatment centres for first responders