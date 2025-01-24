General Staff Reports Fierce Battles On Pokrovsk Front, Escalation In Toretsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, as many as 117 combat clashes have occurred on the frontline, with the Russian forces primarily focusing their in the Pokrovsk sector of the front.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , sharing operational updates at 16:00 on Friday, January 24.

Border settlements, including Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Pokrovka, and Kucherivka in Sumy region, and Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region, continue to suffer from shelling originating from Russian territory.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russians launched nine assault actions near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Zahryzove. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attacked 11 times near Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Four clashes remain unresolved.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked 25 times near Chasiv Yar, Vasiukivka, Novomarkove, and Bila Hora. Seventeen clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched 13 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka, and Shcherbynivka. Four attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian forces made 46 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions near Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoielyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne.

The Ukrainian defenders have repelled 30 attacks, while 16 clashes are still underway. Russian losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian forces made one assault attempt near Kostiantynopil. The battle continues.

In the Orikhiv secto r, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked three times towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks; one clash is currently ongoing.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled six attacks throughout the day, while five attacks are still underway. The enemy conducted over 240 shelling attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other sectors of the front remains unchanged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group of Troops Dmytro Zaporozhets stated that the Russian forces continue attempts to capture Chasiv Yar carrying out assaults during periods of limited visibility.