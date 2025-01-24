Kremlin Responded To Trump's Plans To Lower Oil Prices To Make Russia End War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement calling for a decrease in world oil prices to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv, claiming that the move will not affect its outcome.

This was reported by Liberty , Ukrinform saw.

"Peskov also said that the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine does not depend on global oil prices, and that the hostilities are related to the 'threat to the national security of the Russian Federation,'” the publication writes.

In addition, Peskov told reporters that Russia's Vladimir is ready to talk with Trump and that Moscow is supposedly awaiting“signals” from Washington.

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, during a video conference address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to appeal to Saudi Arabia and OPEC to jointly reduce world oil prices, which he believes could instantly stop the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On Wednesday, Trump said he did not intend to harm Russia, but will have no choice but to impose "high level of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions" on goods from Russia if Moscow fails to agree to a peace agreement in Ukraine.