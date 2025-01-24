Kuwait, GCC Reaffirm Special Commitment To Lebanon's Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs and head of GCC ministerial council Abdullah Al-Yahya reaffirmed on Friday the bloc's "special" commitment to Lebanon's stability.

The trip to the war-torn Arab country comes within the framework of GCC States' efforts seeking to boost bonds of unity and collaboration, Al-Yahya; whose country is heading the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, told a press upon concluding a visit to Lebanon, along with GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi and with the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Buhabib.

Reiterating solidarity with Lebanon, the Kuwaiti top diplomat conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Princ4 Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to President Joseph Aoun.

Earlier, Al-Yahya and Al-Budaiwi met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker premier Najib Mikati and premier-designate Nawaf Salam. The GCC sees a "historic opportunity" for Lebanon to pursue "political and economic reforms" that would help the country overcome current crises and contribute to regaining decent living for its people.

Al-Yahya stressed the importance of implementing all relevant UN Security Council resolutions; most significant of which 1701 and the Taif Agreement in order to restore permanent stability within Lebanon's sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. He also emphasized the role of the Lebanese armed and security forces in this regard.

Meanwhile, Abuhabib expressed "deepest" appreciation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, government and people for their everlasting and supportive stance with Lebanon.

On his part, Al-Budaiwi stressed the bloc's "unwavering" rejection of Israeli occupation repeated attacks on Lebanon, calling for a full withdrawal from all its lands.

He saw that future reforms promised by President Aoun as "the right path" for Lebanon's recovery. (end)

