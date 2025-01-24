Japanese Miyagi Gov. Appreciates Kuwaiti Aid Following '11 Destructive Quake, Tsunami

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Governor of Miyagi Prefecture, Yoshihiro Murai, voiced his gratitude and appreciation for the State of Kuwait's aid granted to Japan in the aftermath of the destructive quake and tsunami of March 2011.

This was relayed in a press release issued by Kuwaiti Embassy in Tokyo on the backdrop of Acting Charge d'Affaire Khaled Al-Zeer's participating in the Miyagi Ambassador Summit upon an official invite by Governor Murai.

The Kuwaiti donation of about USD 500 million, helped accelerate pace of reconstruction after the calamity, noted Murai before the Summit.

On his part, Counselor Al-Zeer expressed, during his meeting with Murai, deep appreciation for the gracious invite, underlining sturdiness of Kuwaiti-Japanese relations, especially for Japan's position during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Al-Zeer then toured a number of scientific research centers in the area, most prominent of which NanoTerasu, a 3GeV high-brilliance synchrotron radiation facility at the Tohoku University Aobayama New Campus in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture. (end)

