Alveda King Reacts To President Trump's Executive Order To Release Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files ​

Dr. Alveda King

- Alveda KingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Statement from Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:"I am forever grateful to God for the life, ministry and enduring legacy of my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He and the entire King Family have always fought for equality for all who belong to the one-blood human race. As the FBI files surrounding his assassination are released, I am praying for an extra dose of healing, grace and compassion to come over our nation. May we join together in celebrating the truth and hope of Jesus Christ."Adds Dr. King: "It's amazing to me all of the parallels that we're witnessing. When peripherals collide, convergence is imminent. These are amazing parallels - the release of the Kennedy and King papers and 23 pro-life pardons. Let justice roll down like water and rise like a mighty stream."For the latest updates on Dr. King's appearances and initiatives, follow her on X @alvedacking or visit her Facebook page at .About Dr. Alveda KingAlveda C. King, PhD, serves as Chair of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute (AFPI) . She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian evangelist; graduate of Aidan University; and is founder of Speak for Life and Alveda King Ministries. Dr. King is also an acclaimed author, Fox News Channel contributor, NEWSMAX blog contributor, twice elected to GA State House, past presidential appointee, 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, and is a film and music industry veteran.

