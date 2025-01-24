LG To Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Medical Display Solutions At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG (LG) will unveil its latest innovations in medical display and future technologies at Arab 2025 in Dubai, showcasing its newest monitors at the LG booth from January 27 to 30 at the Dubai World Trade Center.



Aiming to lower radiation exposure, speed up image acquisition, and simplify maintenance –ideal for detailed orthopedic imaging and other clinical applications – LG's advanced medical monitors are designed to enhance image quality, and their presence at this year's Arab Health will afford visitors a glimpse into the future of clinical care.



LG will also display its expanded lineup of high-resolution 2MP, 3MP, 5MP, 8MP, and 12MP diagnostic monitors, with both the 12MP and 5MP displays specifically intended for breast imaging.



Designed to deliver high-quality video from endoscopic and laparoscopic imaging systems, LG's new 32-inch 4K surgical monitor (Class II) with Mini LED technology joins the stand for inspection by visitors to the conference, while LG booth's display also features the 55-inch 4K IPS Surgical Monitor (Class I), designed to provide vibrant 4K visuals and a wide 178° viewing angle for excellent clarity.



LG's cutting-edge display solutions provide healthcare professionals with technology that enhance their ability to deliver exceptional patient care, and the new LG medical monitors exemplify this commitment, offering superior image quality and performance for critical clinical review applications.



Attendees of Arab Health 2025 are invited to visit the LG booth (Saeed Hall 2 S2.E30) to experience the new LG Medical Monitors firsthand.



