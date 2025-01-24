The Drone Market Size Continues To Rise Steeply Generating Lucrative Revenue Opportunity - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – January 24, 2025 – The drone services segment dominated the global drone services share in recent years and is estimated to be the fastest growing through 2032. This is due to the growing use of drones for emergency response and public safety. Drone platform services refer to a range of software and hardware solutions that enable the safe and efficient operation of drones. Drone MRO services comprise maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for items such as wind turbine blades, solar plates, and oil & gas pipelines, especially in hard-to-reach locations. The drone MRO services segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for low cost and effective inspection services across various sectors. Autonomous drones are UAVs that can operate without human intervention, using advanced software, sensors, and cameras. These drones have been playing an essential role in various industries such as agriculture, construction, mining, and logistics. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) software improves the overall performance of unmanned aerial systems, enabling drones to recognize objects, examine information, and provide real-time analytical feedback. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that:“The increase in precision farming needs, aiming to boost crop productivity, drives market growth. Drone OEMs are investing in R&D for thermal cameras, multispectral sensors, and LiDAR, improving drone efficacy in monitoring fields, creating vegetation maps, and detecting issues such as disease and irrigation irregularities. Thus, it drives the market growth during the forecast period.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA).

Fortune Business Insights continued:“Agricultural drones, flying at a specific altitude with sensors, provide crucial analytical data for controls crop health, treatment, exploration, field soil analysis, and yield assessments, aiding farmers in making informed decisions and reducing time and costs. The surveillance & inspection segment dominates the market. It is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for surveillance and inspection operations from agriculture, oil & gas, mining, and other sectors. The product delivery segment held the second-largest share in the application segment. It refers to the use of drones to deliver goods to customers. This entails specialized drones equipped with sensors and GPS technology to navigate and deliver packages to their intended destinations. The rising demand for fast and efficient delivery services is anticipated to boost the product delivery segment.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces Listing of its Common Shares on the Mexican Stock Exchange – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it its common shares are approved for listing and trading on the BMV: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange). The shares trade under the symbol“ZENA” on its International Quotation System (SIC), effective January 23, 2025.

“As we continue to expand our business into new geographical markets, this additional listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange not only broadens our international exposure but provides increased liquidity for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing our story with Mexican investors as we continue to drive value for our shareholders,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

In Additional ZENA News – ZenaTech Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Acquires KJM Land Surveying LLC, a Second Acquisition to Accelerate Drone Innovation in Land Surveys and Establish a Southeast Base for its Drone as a Service Business – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has acquired KJM Land Surveying LLC, a well-established Pensacola Florida land survey engineering company with a long history and roster of repeat customers. This is ZenaTech's second acquisition as part of a larger roll-up strategy to disrupt the land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for speed, accuracy and innovation benefits. The acquisition will also form the base of the Southeast US region of its national Drone as a Service or DaaS business which utilizes drone solutions from its subsidiary company ZenaDrone.

“Closing this second acquisition is another step in our Drone as a Service or DaaS strategy, establishing a Southeast base with an experienced team and customer relationships, which adds to our Northwest base and national rollout. We have the opportunity to significantly disrupt the land survey business at scale using drone technologies. We view our DaaS business model as similar as to how Uber disrupted the taxi industry,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“This acquisition, as well as the 20 others we have identified, have the potential to add accretive revenue over the short term as well as the long term.”

The US Surveying and Mapping Services industry is estimated at $10.3 billion according to Business Research Insights, growing at least 3% annually. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using traditional methods. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) recently announced during CES the N1-655 edge GenAI system-on-chip (SoC), which provides on-chip decode of 12x simultaneous 1080p30 video streams, while concurrently processing that video and running a hybrid of multiple, multimodal vision-language models (VLMs) and traditional CNNs. This SoC's high AI processing performance supports most of the popular multimodal VLMs and large-language models (LLMs), while consuming only 20 watts of power-10-100x lower than cloud processors. For example, the N1-655 reliably runs the Phi, Gemma, LLaVA-OneVision and Llama models, without the need for an internet connection, on data inputs like visuals and speech in applications such as on-premise AI boxes, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and smart-city security video recorders.

Following its initial N1 SoC introduced last year, Ambarella is building up a family of edge GenAI SoCs for tasks that go beyond what can be done on-camera. Both of the current family members process GenAI models locally to improve privacy with state-of-the-art performance per watt, significantly reducing power consumption as well as the total cost of ownership compared to cloud-based inference processing.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) recently announced the completion of its previously announced historic order of eBee VISION systems to its reseller for French Army surveillance operations. Each system consists of an eBee VISION UAV, ground control systems, comms and antenna package, and a tactical backpack unit. The final 15 units have been delivered pursuant to this purchase order, with the total order valued at $3.4M, which represents the largest single order since the Company was founded.

Bill Irby, AgEagle President, stated,“As AgEagle embarks on what we anticipate being a promising new year in the expanding drone market, closing out this historic requisition serves as a strong indicator of what we believe will be our most successful year to date. In conjunction with our reseller partner we have conducted multiple training events with the French Army which provided invaluable real-time feedback we are leveraging to accelerate the evolution of our eBee VISION. We believe these insights, in addition to our recent significant milestone achievements, will be essential to the scaling of our high-value intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance product offerings to military and commercial operations worldwide. We look forward to driving ongoing sustainable revenue growth and remain committed to building long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) , a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced the completion of the first successful flight in which multiple Teal drones equipped with PalladyneTM Pilot AI software autonomously collaborated to identify, prioritize, and track objects of interest on the ground. The flight demonstrates how the Palladyne Pilot AI software leverages sensor management and platform collaboration to enable a flight of two or more drones to autonomously collaborate and share multi-modal sensor information under constrained communication between drones. This follows Palladyne AI's announcement in December 2024 that it had successfully demonstrated a single drone's ability to interface with a small drone's autopilot system using Palladyne Pilot to autonomously identify, prioritize, and track terrestrial targets.

“Enabling multiple Teal and Black Widow drones to synthesize and share multi-modal sensor fusion information in real-time will dramatically improve situational awareness in the field,” said Geoff Hitchcock, Chief Revenue Officer, Red Cat Holdings, Inc.“Even more compelling is the ability to translate that shared information into autonomous navigation, enabling a single operator to manage multiple drones with a substantially reduced cognitive load and in operational environments with limited connectivity. We look forward to engaging with our customers to showcase the value of this groundbreaking joint-solution.”

