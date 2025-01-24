DRDO Launches Dare To Dream 5.0 For Disruptive Defence Innovations

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 24 (KNN) The Directorate of Development Fund (TDF), under the aegis of DRDO, of Defence, of India, invites Indian innovators to participate in Dare to Dream 5.0, an initiative designed to foster cutting-edge advancements in defence and aerospace technologies.

Launched on October 18, 2024, by the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Dare to Dream 5.0 aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by encouraging individuals, startups, and Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) to contribute to India's self-reliance in defence innovation.

The contest seeks to harness India's talent pool to address emerging challenges in military and dual-use technologies, offering a platform for students, professionals, and startups to showcase their ideas.

With specific themes and an open category for revolutionary concepts, participants have the opportunity to influence the future of national defence capabilities.

The key details of the contest include a submission deadline of January 31, 2025, and an application portal available at DRDO Dare to Dream.

Eligibility for the contest includes Indian nationals and startups recognised by DPIIT or MSEs registered with the Ministry of MSME.

By participating, applicants can contribute to India's defence ecosystem while gaining recognition for their innovative solutions. For any queries, participants can contact +91 11 2379 2825 or email ....

This initiative is implemented with the support of Finovista, a consulting agency specialising in innovation management and R&D funding.

Dare to Dream 5.0 offers an incredible opportunity to shape the future of defence technology, and we encourage all interested innovators to submit their disruptive ideas. For more information, please refer to the official contest brochure.

(KNN Bureau)