FIEO Partners With Credlix To Boost Indian Exports And Empower Msmes

New Delhi, Jan 24 (KNN) In a landmark move to strengthen India's export sector, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has entered into a strategic partnership with Credlix, a global leader in financing solutions, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration aims to help Indian exporters scale up their operations and boost their global presence by providing a range of innovative financial, logistical, and technological solutions.

FIEO, representing over 35,000 members, primarily from the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sector, will work closely with Credlix to tackle the pressing challenges faced by exporters.

These challenges include limited access to finance, liquidity gaps, and logistical inefficiencies.

The partnership will offer workshops, training programs, financing advisory, and technological support, making it easier for businesses to thrive in the competitive global market.

Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Credlix, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying,“We are proud to collaborate with FIEO to empower Indian exporters. Our shared goal is to simplify export operations and provide the necessary support to help businesses thrive globally.”

Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of FIEO, highlighted the significance of this alliance, emphasising that it aligns with India's vision of self-reliance and economic growth.

He pointed out that MSMEs, which contribute to over 45 per cent of India's exports, often struggle with limited access to export finance. This collaboration will bridge that gap and offer the necessary resources for growth.

The partnership will also offer Credlix's expertise in supply chain management and warehousing, ensuring exporters can effectively manage their operations.

FIEO, with its extensive network, will actively promote the initiative and guide businesses in navigating the complexities of global trade.

Together, FIEO and Credlix aim to transform the export landscape in India, contributing to the nation's economic progress and strengthening its position in the global market.

