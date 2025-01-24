Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Allocates Surplus Cash To Bitcoin Amid Treasury Asset Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to Bitcoin, aligning with its Treasury Asset Strategy unveiled on Nov. 15, 2024. This move reflects the company's confidence in as a long-term store of value and aims to enhance stability and shareholder value. CEO Robert Steele emphasized optimism for digital assets following President Trump's recent initiatives at Davos, including an executive order establishing the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Additionally, Thumzup plans to pay gig-economy workers in Bitcoin in the coming weeks, reinforcing its commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into its operations.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

