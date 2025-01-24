Introducing The New Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered By Rockford Fosgate® Stage III Audio Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New this year are the 6.5-inch fairing speakers and 6x9 saddlebag speakers, both designed with a 3-way bridge-mounted system to deliver next level performance. The 6.5-inch fairing and 6x9 saddlebag speakers offer an impressive 250 watts per speaker. Additionally, we've introduced notable design updates, including Hot Rod Red trim rings and matching red badging on the grilles.

To achieve class-leading sound clarity, every speaker is precisely engineered to align with rider positioning, ensuring cuts through wind, road, and exhaust noise. Built to withstand the elements, these speakers are Element ReadyTM, performing flawlessly in any weather conditions, including exposure to water, dust, and dirt.

Harley-Davidson® will offer Stage III in complete audio kits. comprised of 6.5-inch fairing speakers, the 6x9 saddlebag speakers, the 500-watt primary amplifier and the saddlebag installation kit, all in a single box.

These all-new Stage III systems will be available through Harley-Davidson® dealerships and on-line at harley-davidson.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorcycle, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK ).

