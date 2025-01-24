عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ESG In 2025: Turning Complexity Into Opportunity

ESG In 2025: Turning Complexity Into Opportunity


1/24/2025 2:00:34 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) ESG Talk hosts Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Alyssa Zucker come together for the season four premiere to reflect on the transformative year of 2024 and discuss the key sustainability, governance, and technological trends shaping 2025. Listen in for actionable insights for turning complexity into opportunity in the year ahead!

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .

MENAFN24012025007202015466ID1109126756


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search