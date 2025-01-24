ESG In 2025: Turning Complexity Into Opportunity

(MENAFN- 3BL) ESG Talk hosts Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Alyssa Zucker come together for the season four premiere to reflect on the transformative year of 2024 and discuss the key sustainability, governance, and technological trends shaping 2025. Listen in for actionable insights for turning complexity into opportunity in the year ahead!

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified for reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .