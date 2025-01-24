Qatar Delivers Largest-Ever Engagement As Cairo International Book Fair Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar is actively engaging in the 56th Cairo International Fair, in a bid to further introduce the national identity and heritage.

Qatar is presenting its largest participation in the history of the cultural event, which kicked off today and runs through February 5, across pavilions for the of Culture, the International Quran Contemplation Organization, the Qatar Academy and Dar Al Watad, Dar Rosa, and Katara publishing Houses.

Following the opening of the fair's activities, Egyptian of Culture Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano visited the Ministry of Culture's pavilion and listened to an explanation from Director of the Doha International Book Fair Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain about the most prominent aspects of Qatari participation.

Al Buainain told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Ministry of Culture was keen to participate in the fair with the aim of showcasing the cultural and intellectual production in the State of Qatar and strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He added that the Ministry of Culture's pavilion was equipped with interactive screens to introduce visitors to the exhibition to Qatari folk crafts. The pavilion also serves as a cultural salon, hosting seminars and dialogue sessions that discuss general cultural affairs, including publishing, novels, and poetry.

He also appreciated the selection of the State of Qatar as the guest of honor at the 58th session of the Cairo International Book Fair scheduled for 2027.