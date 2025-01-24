Minister Of State For International Cooperation Holds Meeting With Turkiye's AFAD Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held today a meeting with the Director of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, HE Okay Mamis.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them. The two sides also touched on the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to increase cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian and development fields in Gaza, in addition to a host of topics of common interest.