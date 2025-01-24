Beard Papa's Superfan Tattoos His Love For Cream Puffs - Receives Cream Puffs For Life!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's has always been about delivering joy through our one-of-a-kind cream puffs, but we never imagined inspiring something as heartfelt and permanent as this! Dan Levy, a devoted fan from Charlotte, NC, has taken his love for our cream puffs to the next level by getting a Beard Papa tattoo. Yes, you read that right-a tattoo dedicated to cream puffs!

Dan, husband, and proud father of two, surprised everyone-including our team-when he unveiled his new ink at our Charlotte location. "When he showed it to me and my team, we were all shocked and saying 'no way,'" said Linda K., owner of Beard Papa's Charlotte store. "Honestly, I felt special that it happened at my location."

The tattoo, inspired by Dan's favorite Green Tea cream puffs, is not only unique but also a testament to his love for our brand. "I love cream puffs so much that it's rare that I eat just one!" Dan shared with a laugh. "People think it's strange getting a tattoo of a cream puff chain's mascot, but overall, people like it. It's all about the cream puffs!"

Dan's love affair with Beard Papa's started during a family visit last year. "My brother in California introduced me to Beard Papa while we were visiting my other brother in Denver, CO," he explained. "The design was so unique that I had to have it for my own."

To honor Dan's incredible gesture, we at Beard Papa's decided to reward his loyalty in the sweetest way possible: cream puffs for life! We couldn't be more thrilled to have such a passionate and dedicated fan as part of our Beard Papa's family.

Read more about Dan's story here: Charlotte Man Gets Cream Puffs for Life

Who is Beard Papa?

Beard Papa's started in Osaka, Japan in 1999 by baker Yuji Hirota. His fluffy white beard was so renowned by locals that he became known as "Beard Papa" to all of his regular customers. Beard Papa's now has 450 plus stores worldwide. Home of the World's Best Cream Puff and made from premium ingredients baked fresh daily on-site.

