Global Evkeeza Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Evkeeza Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unveiling the 2025 Market Reports: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What is the historical progress and projected growth of the Evkeeza market?

The Evkeeza market size has been growing at a significant pace in recent years. The market value, which stood at $XX million in 2024, is expected to catapult to $XX million in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The appreciable growth in the historic period can be credited to supportive regulations and policies, rapid advances in genomics and personalized medicine, an aging population, favorable government policies, and the emergence of situations like birth defects.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



How is the Evkeeza market expected to evolve in the future?

Projections for the Evkeeza market are promising, as it is expected to accelerate at a forward compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX% over the next years. It is anticipated to inflate to $XX million by 2029, largely driven by the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, the increasing occurrence of rare diseases worldwide, the growing burden of rare neurological diseases and escalating healthcare expenditure. A plethora of trends anticipated to shape the forecast period include the development of specialized medications, the advent of personalized medicine, telemedicine and remote monitoring, patient support program expansions, and regulatory approvals.

What are the significant market drivers in the Evkeeza industry ?

A pivotal growth driver in the Evkeeza market is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, expected to fuel the market's expansion. Genetic disorders, sourced from abnormalities in an individual's DNA, are induced by mutations in one or more genes or changes in the number of chromosomes. The uptick in genetic disorders, boosted by upgraded diagnostic technologies and escalating environmental factors contributing to genetic conditions, is driving the demand for Evkeeza. The drug is leveraged to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia HoFH, a genetic disorder that leads to high LDL cholesterol levels, by inhibiting ANGPTL3. With projections from the American Society of Hematology predicting the global population of individuals suffering from sickle cell disease SCD to grow by roughly 30% by 2050, the exacerbating genetic disorders are indeed fueling the Evkeeza market's growth.

Who are the leading players in the Evkeeza market?

Key players in the Evkeeza market include the notable Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., contributing significantly to the market growth.

What are the emerging trends in the Evkeeza market?

Major trends heralding in the Evkeeza market involve regulatory approvals for drugs to bolster their reach and fortify their foothold in treating patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia HoFH. A case in point is the FDA approval awarded to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2023. The approval was for an ANGPTL3 inhibitor, Evkeeza evinacumab-dgnb, marking it as the first to be granted for a demographic of young children aged between 5 to 11 years suffering from HoFH. It emerges as a new treatment option for nearly 1,300 affected individuals in the U.S., offering an average LDL-C level reduction of 48% after 24 weeks of treatment alongside other lipid-lowering therapies.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How is the Evkeeza market segmented?

The Evkeeza market is segmented by Indication into Primary Hypercholesterolemia, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia; by Route Of Administration into Intravenous IV Infusion, Self-Administration, Subcutaneous SC Administration, Hospital Infusion Centers, Infusion In Ambulatory Care Settings; and by Distribution Channel into Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

Which regions dominate the Evkeeza market?

Interestingly, North America triumphed as the largest market share holder in the Evkeeza market in 2024, though Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Evkeeza market report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and, Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2025



Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025



Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2025



Dive into similar comprehensive reports by The Business Research Company.

Equipped with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries that cover 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company is dedicated to providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, exhaustive secondary research techniques, and unique inputs from industry leaders, we deliver the information you need to stay ahead of the curve.

For more information, contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.