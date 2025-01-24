Autoacquireai Secures Seed Funding Round For Their Automated Vehicle Acquisition Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anthony MonteiroDESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Auto Acquire Inc., a pioneering startup, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of its seed funding round exceeding 7 figures. This significant financial boost marks a milestone in the company's mission to transform the automotive industry through artificial intelligence.Founded by Anthony Monteiro, a group of automotive industry legends and technology professionals, AutoAcquireAI is set to disrupt the vehicle acquisition software business and the traditional used car inventory supply chain standards. The company's innovative platform uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize vehicle acquisition, target inventory, automate processes, real-time market analytics, instant offer pricing, and inventory management, promising unprecedented efficiency and profitability for dealerships."Our vision at AutoAcquireAI is to empower automotive dealers with AI-driven tools that not only streamline acquisition operations but significantly reduce the friction points of the direct from consumer acquisition process," said Anthony Monteiro. "This seed funding will enable us to further develop our technology and quickly to further expand our reach in the market."The funding round attracted high interest from a consortium of technology and automotive sector investors, impressed by AutoAcquireAI's potential to address key challenges in the industry. With this capital injection, the company plans to accelerate product development, expand its team, and increase its market presence."We are excited to support AutoAcquireAI as they lead the way in this sector of the automotive industry, the current technology and solutions are very basic, human capital intensive and the traditional auctions are hyper-competitive, the AutoAcquire platform changes the game and consolidates the entire eco-system in their advanced acquisition platform" said the Primary Investor that has asked to remain anonymous. "I've worked with Anthony and his team on many other projects and they have proven to always produce new and innovative solutions that provide significant ROI for their dealers "AutoAcquireAI is now gearing up for the next phase of its development, including the launch of V2 iOffer Builder and an all new Command Center console of AutoAcquireAI dealer portal. They have recently contracted an additional 50 new locations with leading car dealerships across the nation.For more information about AutoAcquireAI and its innovative solutions, please visit .Contact: Auto Acquire Inc Media Relations Email: ...Phone: (850) 460-4032 | Website:This press release is intended for use by all media outlets and may be distributed unedited in its entirety.

