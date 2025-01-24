Vancouver International Boat Show 2025 Specials From Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Attila Molnar, CEO of Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Limited time offers for the visitors of the Vancouver Boat Show 2025 from Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd!Visit us at Booth #709 where we will display a beautifully restored mahogany runabout from 1952 with an ACEL Power electric outboard and an inflatable houseboat (Electricat 450) with an ePropulsion Spirit Plus electric outboard.Moreover there are special offers for orders placed during the boat show!ACEL Power systems – special boat show pricing!50HP outboard with 32KWh batteries and controls, screen, charger and keys: 3.000 CAD OFF!75HP outboard with 43KWh batteries and controls, screen, charger and keys: 3.000 CAD OFF!150HP outboard with 86KWh batteries and controls, screen, charger and keys: 6.000 CAD OFF!250HP outboard with 172KWh batteries and controls, screen, charger and keys: 12.000 CAD OFF!Valid for all orders placed during the Vancouver Boat Show with a deposit of 1000 CAD. Includes free installation at Vernon, BC.Inflatable boats: FREE shipping or 5% OFF!Pick the Electricat 450 or the Navigator LI360 or LP240BK and get 5% off or free shipping!Valid for orders placed during the Vancouver Boat Show with a deposit of 500 CAD.CINDERELLA incinerating toiletsGet 500 free bow liners for all Comfort (electric), Freedom (propane) or Travel (boat-RV) models.Valid for orders placed during the Vancouver Boat Show with a deposit of 500 CAD.More information about the Vancouver International Boat Show:When? January 29 – February 2, 2025Where? BC Place & Granville Island Maritime Market & Marina. See addresses below. Petawatts booth is at BC Place, booth number #709BC Place Address: 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver BCOpening time: Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pmGranville Island – Floating Show Address: Granville Island Maritime Market & Marina, 1676 Duranleau Street, Granville Island, Vancouver, BCOpening time: Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-5:30pm, Sunday: 10am-5pmGeneral AdmissionValid any 1-day of the show (January 29-February 2, 2025)Prices include all service fees & GSTKids 16 and under FREE admission to the Show!One-day TicketAdult 1-day Admission (ages 17-64) Senior 1-day Admission (ages 65+)Two-day Tickets: Adult 2-day Admission(ages 17-64) $27.00, Senior 2-day Admission (ages 65+) Other Options 5-Day Show Admission (ages 17+) $30.00, $5 after 5pm (ages 17+) $5*You can get your ticket and more information at the official website of the Vancouver International Boat Show 2025.

