Donald Trump Is Firing Out Presidential Pardons And Warnings Of Retribution. What Happens Next?

Author: Adam Quinn

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Donald has now pardoned or commuted the sentences of around 1,500 January 6 , including those who were convicted of crimes against officers relating to the riot at the US Capitol.

But use of the presidential pardon in the last few days was not restricted to the incoming president. On his last day in office, outgoing president Joe Biden signed a number of pre-emptive pardons in an effort, he suggested, to shield people from possible“retribution” at Trump's hands.

This included not just members of the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot, but also Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the president during the COVID pandemic, and Gen. Mark Milley, who retired in 2023 after four years as the nation's most senior military officer, and whom Trump has previously suggested would have been executed for treason in a previous era .

In December, Biden granted his son Hunter a sweeping pardon , and he extended the same to several other relatives in the final minutes of his presidency. In an accompanying statement he said:“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong - and in fact have done the right thing - and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.”

Such pardons may be greeted with ambivalence by some recipients. One person who received a pardon was Adam Schiff, now a US Senator and previously a House member who both served on the Jan 6 committee and was lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment. He had previously declared he did not want such a pardon because, first, it was unnecessary since he had done nothing wrong, and, second, it set a bad precedent. We may find out in the months and years ahead whether he was right on either count.

So how did we get here?

A year ago, Trump faced a daunting obstacle course of criminal cases . Among them, he faced trial in New York for falsifying business records. Federal prosecutors had indicted him for trying to steal the 2020 election, and for illegally holding onto classified documents after his presidency ended. He also faced state-level election subversion charges in Georgia.

By the time of his inauguration, however, his legal problems had been almost entirely resolved. He was convicted on the New York charges , but his punishment , an unconditional discharge, is a slap on the wrist. The greatest symbol of Trump's victory over legal threats, however, is the shelving of the two federal cases against him. Both cases have now been dismissed at the request of the Justice Department because its policy prevents a criminal case against a sitting president. Even if this were not the case, as head of the executive branch Trump would have authority to order them dropped.

Trump enters a second term freer of personal legal jeopardy than he has been in years. He is convinced that the cases against him represented a weaponisation of the criminal justice system by his political opponents. Now restored to the highest office, there are widespread fears that he may wield federal power to retaliate against those he believes have wronged him.

In the run-up to the election he spoke often about“retribution” against“the enemy within”. An NPR investigation of Trump's rallies and social media posts since 2022 found more than 100 instances of his explicitly or implicitly threatening to“investigate, prosecute, jail or otherwise punish his perceived opponents”.

He has repeated that he “would have every right” to go after those he believes have waged “lawfare” against him over the last several years.

If he does decide to try, it is less likely than during his first term that top officials will block or dissuade him. Trump's current nominee for attorney general, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi , was part of his defence team during his 2020 impeachment, then an active supporter of his campaign to overturn the 2020 election. During her Senate confirmation hearing she refused to say that she would defy pressure from Trump, but she did say that“politics will not play a part” in deciding who to investigate. Few will have felt completely reassured.

Even more concerningly, Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, the leading national criminal investigative agency, has resigned before the usual duration of his tenure, after Trump declared he intended to replace him with Kash Patel. Patel, more than any other senior Trump nominee, has spent his career at the heart of the post-2016 Maga movement. He held junior roles late in the first Trump administration, but in the years since he has advocated using criminal and civil prosecution to root out“conspirators” among journalists and government officials.

Patel even published a book containing a list of“Members of the Executive Branch Deep State” (including both Democrats and Republican appointees), seen by some as an “enemies list” . This is an appointment that some believe suggests restraint is unlikely.

The January 6 rioters and plotters were among the first beneficiaries of the transfer of power. While campaigning Trump had portrayed them as martyrs to his cause and pledged pardons . He made good on that promise on day one by pardoning or commuting sentences. He also ordered the Justice Department to dismiss all pending indictments.

It remains to be seen what approach the new president will take toward those who have worked prominently against him. He had previously said that some who served on the Congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol“"should go to jail” , often singling out former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney , who also received a pre-emptive pardon from Biden. Trump has also suggested that Biden should have issued a pardon for himself.

It is doubtful that targeted investigations could ultimately produce criminal convictions without some plausible case. For the time being at least, US courts and the jury system retain sufficient independence that blatantly groundless and malicious prosecutions would struggle to get that far against targets with the resources to defend themselves.

But as previous federal probes have illustrated – such as those into the Clintons – even an investigation that ultimately stops short of bringing charges against its top targets can last years, impose significant legal expenses on those embroiled in it, and inflict stress and distraction.

The aim of this kind of action may be to instil a climate of anticipatory fear in which outspoken criticism in the future seems, to most, more trouble than it is worth. The US is not there yet. But it is closer to such a state than it has been in any of our lifetimes.