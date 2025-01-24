(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind , the automotive industry's trusted data and provider, has launched new enhancements around Actionable Intelligence TM with Mastermind CoPilot, a generative AI-enabled sales talk track generator built on Mastermind's extensive data and predictive analytics.

Mastermind CoPilot provides dealership sales personnel with one-click sales scripts for calls, emails and SMS communications. It taps into Mastermind's behavior drivers, customer information, vehicle information and replacement deal information to provide customized scripts for any customer.

Unlike any other talk tracks available to dealership sales professionals today, Mastermind CoPilot is built from the industry's most comprehensive database of over one billion customer and vehicle data points, and has been used to train the automotiveMastermind large language model for over a decade. This strong data science foundation enables Mastermind CoPilot to deliver highly personalized and accurate messaging.

"In today's world, empowering a dealership's sales team with AI to make them more effective and efficient is more important than ever," said automotiveMastermind Chief Executive Officer Matt Leone. "Our unique data and gold standard prediction algorithm, combined with our newly enhanced mobile capabilities, provides the tools, data, insights and talk tracks sales teams need in real time – right in the palm of their hands."

automotiveMastermind will share more information about Mastermind CoPilot at NADA Show in New Orleans at booth #3535, January 24-26, 2025.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through Actionable Intelligence TM and personalized experiences. The organization's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach, and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

