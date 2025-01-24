Nitin Gadkari, Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Of India, Inaugurated Creative Confluence At ESCAPE Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Goa, January 21, 2025: ESCAPE Goa, a premium lifestyle destination curated by renowned designer Ritu Beri, hosted Creative Confluence, a remarkable event celebrating the union of creativity, culture, and sustainable infrastructure. The evening was graced by the Honorable Union for Road and Highways of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari, and Goa Minister, Shri Rohan Khaunte, whose presence added immense value to this initiative. The event began with a warm welcome and a guided tour of ESCAPE, immersing guests in its unique blend of art, culture, and innovation. The Ministers explored the venue's cultural and creative essence, setting the tone for an inspiring evening of collaboration and dialogue.



Shri Nitin Gadkari's heartfelt address captivated the audience, as he emphasized the critical role of traditional art, craft, and culture in shaping modern infrastructure. Reflecting on his tenure as the MSME Minister, he expressed gratitude to Ritu Beri for her contributions to modernizing handloom and handicrafts, stating, "Handloom and handicrafts are essential as they reflect our cultural identity. Progress must be rooted in the pillars of ethics, economy, ecology, and environment."



The highlight of the evening was the Awards Ceremony, where Shri Gadkari presented accolades to distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to culture, art, and community:



-Mrs. Pallavi Dempo:

For championing education, culture, and community growth in Goa.

-Avinash Martin:

For redefining culinary artistry & global flavors.

-Orlando Noronha:

For enriching Goan culture by preserving the Mando and Fado.

-Ranjit Philapose:

For revolutionizing luxury hospitality with innovation.

-Ash Chandler:

The pioneer of Indian stand-up comedy, actor, and musician.

-Aloo Gomes Pereira:

For enriching and preserving Goan culture through Festa de Povo.

-Tomas Menezes:

For fostering the preservation and evolution of Goa's cultural identity.



Followed by high tea, featuring a thoughtful fusion of traditional Goan flavors and modern culinary sophistication. The Ministers engaged with esteemed guests, including MLAs, Sarpanchs, and creative minds, fostering meaningful discussions about building sustainable, creative visions for the future of infrastructure. Shri Gadkari even expressed his admiration for ESCAPE and shared a personal desire to reside in Goa someday, reflecting his fondness for the state's vibrant culture. ESCAPE's Creative Confluence proved to be an inspiring celebration of innovation, tradition, and sustainability. By weaving together creativity and community, the event left attendees deeply motivated to envision a harmonious blend of culture and development for a brighter future.

Company :-The Communication Council

User :- Hemani Ahluwalia

Email :...