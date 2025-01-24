Harry Brook Urges England To Strike Back In Second T20I Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) After a seven-wicket loss in the first T20I in Kolkata, England's top-order batter Harry Brook has emphasised the importance of maintaining relentless pressure on India's attack in the second game of the five-match series. The match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram in Chennai on Saturday, with the visitors aiming to level the series at 1-1.

Brook candidly praised India's performance in the opening game, admitting the hosts executed their plans exceptionally well.“India is a very good side, so we knew what they were gonna hit us with, and yeah, they played an exceptional game,” Brook said during a pre-match press conference.

Despite the setback, Brook remains optimistic and stressed that England's philosophy under head coach Brendon McCullum, who is serving his first series as thenew white remains unchanged.“We just need to keep pushing, the same messaging Baz has been saying throughout. We need to look to put pressure on their bowlers and try to take wickets throughout their innings. You've always got to go a little bit above and beyond to exceed.”

Brook was full of praise for captain Jos Buttler, who led England's resistance with a valiant 68 in the first T20I.“He is obviously very experienced in India. He's done exceptionally well in the IPL and whenever he's played for England here,” Brook said.

“So, it's really nice to watch him go out there and go about his business. It was a pleasure to watch him from the other end for a little bit.”

Brook admitted the first match didn't go as planned but reiterated his determination to step up for the team.“It was not an ideal start. But it was just one game. My aim is to contribute to wins. The only thing I really think about is trying to be a match-winner, and if I win one or two games out of this series here, I'll be very happy with it,” he added.

England has made a couple of adjustments to their squad for the second game. Pacer Brydon Carse has been included in the playing XI, replacing Gus Atkinson. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12-player squad as a backup.