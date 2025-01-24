Dog & Drive UK Launches Revolutionary Stair System To Prevent Canine Joint Injuries During Travel

Vehicle Stair System to Prevent Canine Joint Injuries During Travel. Dogs Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or cranial cruciate ligament (CrCL) damage can be reduced with Dog and Drive Stairs.

OXFORD, England, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog & Drive UK Ltd announces the global launch of its patented folding stair system, designed to prevent joint injuries in dogs during vehicle entry and exit.

The innovative product, developed with veterinary experts, addresses a critical gap in pet transportation safety identified by a 2018 Hartpury University study and whitepaper. The wide carbon fibre stairs provide a stable platform that mirrors natural canine movement patterns.

This design breakthrough comes after extensive research showed that traditional car entry methods significantly contribute to skeletal damage, arthritis, and ligament deterioration in dogs. Cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) injuries are the No. 1 reason pet owners see vets for surgical consultations. Unlike in people, CCL injuries are usually due to degeneration of the ligament over time and can result from normal daily activity.

"Our mission is to ensure dogs maintain their skeletal mobility so they remain part of the family for as long as possible," states the CEO and inventor of Dog & Drive. The system transforms how dogs enter and exit vehicles, protecting their long-term joint health while offering a practical solution for owners."

Following 18 months of rigorous testing in the German home market, the system features a pioneering single-leg design that ensures superior stability on uneven surfaces. The stairs fold efficiently for storage, addressing both practical needs and safety concerns.

Research indicates that unrestrained pets pose significant risks during travel. At just 30 mph, a 50-pound border collie can generate impact force equivalent to nine 12-stone men in a collision. The Dog & Drive system specifically targets this safety concern with built-in harness anchors while preventing joint stress and cruciate ligament damage from repeated jumping down.

"Early adoption in Germany has demonstrated remarkable success," notes Damon Oorloff, PR & Marketing Director. "Pet owners report their dogs, previously left at home due to mobility challenges, can now travel confidently and safely."

The launch follows the December 2023 US patent grant and successful implementation across European markets. The system particularly benefits breeds prone to joint issues, including German Shepherds and Labradors, offering a preventive approach to common conditions like osteoarthritis and hip dysplasia.

