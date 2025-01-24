Seaworld Unveils 2025 Line-Up Of New, Immersive Rides And Attractions Coming This Spring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is thrilled to announce its exciting line-up of all-new rides and attractions opening in Spring 2025. Guests to the award-winning SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego can look forward to one-of-a-kind, awe-inspiring experiences the whole family can enjoy. New attractions include the all-new Immersive Experience at SeaWorld Orlando – a revolutionary attraction that takes guests on a breathtaking journey to the top of the world and beneath the sea. At SeaWorld San Diego, the much-anticipated Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience will be unveiled– the first of its kind for SeaWorld parks and the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park. And, at SeaWorld San Antonio young guests will be transported into the heart of SeaWorld's animal rescue efforts with the all-new Rescue Jr. hub, a kid-friendly, hands-on adventure zone.

The new attractions continue the SeaWorld legacy of blending marine life inspired adventure, discovery and family-friendly thrills alongside award-winning, iconic events, including Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Celebration. The best way to experience the new attractions and events is with a SeaWorld 2025 Annual Pass on sale now. Pass members will be the first to experience the new attractions and experiences before they open to the public.

"We can't wait for our guests to experience all we have in store for them in 2025, especially our exciting all-new attractions and immersive experiences coming this spring," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "These family-friendly attractions and experiences give everyone more ways to enjoy our parks and make lifelong memories together while also learning about and being inspired to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world."

SeaWorld Orlando Unveils New Immersive Experience

This new revolutionary immersive experience will be the latest attraction for families and thrill-seekers alike at SeaWorld Orlando. Riders will embark on a once in a lifetime adventure to the top of the world as they are taken to the edge of the Arctic, known to be one of the world's most awe-inspiring and mysterious regions on the planet, once only accessible to the few and elite explorers. This breathtaking journey will dive down the face of majestic snow-capped mountains, weave through breathtaking fields of glaciers and plunge beneath the frigid waters teeming with marine life, coming face-to-face with humpback whales, orcas, belugas, walruses and more– all from the comfort of an immersive indoor experience that brings the incredible Arctic to life.

Building on the family-friendly thrills of the park's newest attraction, Penguin Trek, this new ride accommodates guests with a minimum height requirement of just 39 inches, ensuring the whole family can enjoy the adventure together.

SeaWorld San Diego Unveils Jewels of the Sea Plus Plans for All-New Journey to Atlantis Experience

SeaWorld San Diego will soon unveil the much-anticipated Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience, featuring a variety of jelly species, beautiful storytelling and a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries. This remarkable exhibit features a 10-foot-tall acrylic archway living of jellyfish, one of nation's tallest jelly cylinders in the country at 14-foot-tall, as well as a touchable globe of cascading water and jellyfish and a host of shareable, bespoke photo-op moments for families and adults alike.

The piece de resistance is the exhibit's finale, a stunningly immersive, virtual gallery with walls and ceiling covered in LED digital video panels that display captivating oceanic scenes. Ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos and 360 explorative experiences, guests will be whisked away to an interactive playground that they can enjoy time and again.

The park also has exciting plans for Journey to Atlantis, SeaWorld San Diego's first coaster, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. In 2025, the ride will be reinvented, paying tribute to the original beloved version while adding new elements to create a more exciting and immersive experience than ever before. The new Journey to Atlantis will emerge with a refreshed storyline, as well as new water elements and special visual effects and new show elements that pay tribute to the original attraction while making it better than ever.

SeaWorld San Antonio Reveals All-New Rescue Jr. Hub, a Kid-Friendly World of Discovery

SeaWorld San Antonio invites children to become the heroes of the park at the all-new Rescue Jr. hub, where they can learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation in the coolest way possible – through hands-on, active and engaging experiences. This immersive, hands-on adventure zone provides exciting opportunities to tackle immersive rides, splash through vibrant water features and bring to life the rescue and rehabilitation work the SeaWorld team does. From interactive play to kid-friendly coasters, Rescue Jr. aims to inspire and entertain guests of all ages while connecting them to SeaWorld's rescue, rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

Features of the Rescue Jr. Hub include:



Beach Rescue Racer , a new 1,000-foot roller coaster, with coaster cars in the shape of a beach jeep featuring graphics of different species, will give guests the feeling of rushing to the rescue of animals in need.

Young guests will embark on an exhilarating train ride adventure themed around a thrilling sea rescue search on the Ocean Quest Express and play a game of "I Spy" looking out for hidden sea life along the way.

Tide Pool Tumble allows guests to ebb and flow as they glide and slide in and out with the tide on a seaside joy ride. Rescuers will take to the skies and soar on Seabird Swing , virtually parasailing high above the ground to observe seabirds.

2025 Annual Pass Members will be the First to Experience these Exciting Attractions

The best way to experience these new attractions is with a SeaWorld Annual Pass. Annual Passes for 2025 are on sale now. All Pass Members will be the first to ride The Immersive Experience at SeaWorld Orlando, receive a preview to "Jewels of the Sea" at SeaWorld San Diego and be the first to experience Rescue Jr. at SeaWorld San Antonio. To purchase an Annual Pass and learn more about attractions, experiences and entertainment, visit SeaWorld Orlando , SeaWorld San Diego or SeaWorld San Antoinio .

