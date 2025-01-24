LFH Regulatory To Attend Arab Health 2025 To Help Global Companies Navigate Complex Regulatory Markets

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) LFH Regulatory, a leading consultancy in regulatory, quality, and clinical affairs, will attend Arab 2025 to offer vital support to global companies navigating complex regulatory markets.

Marking its debut at the largest healthcare in the Middle East, LFH Regulatory will showcase its comprehensive services designed to guide healthcare innovators through the challenges of global compliance.

As part of the event, LFH Regulatory's Founder and Managing Director, Laura Friedl-Hirst, will deliver a presentation at the UK Pavilion (ABHI Stand, Hall 2, H2.E30). Her talk, titled“Defining Your Medical Device's Intended Purpose – Essential Strategies for Successful Market Entry,” will emphasise the critical importance of clearly defining a medical device's intended purpose early in the design process.





Laura will explain how this foundational step avoids ambiguities, ensures accurate classification, and reduces the risk of regulatory setbacks. Additionally, she will discuss how a well-defined intended purpose supports compliance with regulatory requirements and facilitates a successful market entry strategy.

“Defining the intended purpose of your medical device is not just a regulatory requirement-it's the foundation of your product's entire development journey,” says Laura Friedl-Hirst.“Getting this right from the start can help avoid costly setbacks, ensure smoother regulatory approvals, and ultimately support a more successful market entry.”

This session promises valuable insights into how a precise and well-considered intended purpose can significantly enhance the chances of market success.

Established in 2019 by Laura Friedl-Hirst, LFH Regulatory is a trusted consultancy specialising in regulatory, quality, and clinical affairs for medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs). The company also provides EU Authorised Representative and UK Responsible Person (UKRP) services.

LFH Regulatory is dedicated to simplifying the regulatory process for its clients through pragmatic, tailored strategies that consider local regulations and cultural nuances. By bridging the gap between product innovation and global market requirements, LFH Regulatory ensures a smoother path to compliance and market success.

Arab Health exhibition is taking place from Monday 27 Jan 2025 – Thursday 30 Jan 2025. During the event, LFH Regulatory will be located at the UK Pavilion – Hall 2, H2.G19.