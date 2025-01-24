Chinese New Year Ecard By Whatsapp Announced By Hope Spring

(MENAFN- Pressat) Charity fundraising greetings card platform, Hope Spring eCards, today announced a new set of eCards, designed specifically for Chinese new year 2025. Each Chinese new year is named after an animal. 2025 is the year of the snake, which is reflected in some of the Chinese new year ecards Hope Spring announced.

Supporters of the charity and visitors to their website can send any of the new Chinese new year ecards, or a card from their past catalogue instantly by email or it can be shared by WhatsApp. On the blog post that announced the launch of the Chinese new year ecards, the functionality that shares an ecard to WhatsApp was emphasised.

Hope Spring eCards platform manager Seun Olonade said“we are particularly excited and proud of the improvements we have made recently to our share to WhatsApp feature.”. She added“now the full ecard is displayed to the recipient, with the name of the sender shown at the top. This will increase trust and confidence, that will increase ecard open rate.”

Hope Spring detailed their send eCard by WhatsApp for Chinese new year feature on another blog post on their website. The post included a video detailing the steps users need to take to take full advantage of the new feature.

Hope Spring water, the charity the ecard platform raises money for, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Its supporters and its ecard platform hope to raise more money than they have done in the past, in the hope of completing ten clean water projects, each to symbolise each of the organisation's ten years in existence.

The Chinese new year year share to WhatsApp feature is expected to help, in a little way toward attaining their fundraising goal.

More information about sending Hope Spring eCards Chinese new year greetings by WhatsApp, can be found on their website and social media pages. Information about the water poverty alleviation work of the main charity can be found on their projects section of their website.