Ambassador Reveals Kyiv's Main Expectations Of Poland's Presidency Of EU Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Active support for Ukraine by EU member states in repelling Russian aggression, including continued and increased defense aid, expansion of sanctions against Russia, as well as the opening of the first negotiation clusters on EU accession are Ukraine's main priorities during the Polish presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025.

This was stated by Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The main task is interaction with the EU during the Polish presidency on countering Russian aggression. In addition to plans to open negotiation clusters on EU accession, the main focus should be on assistance from the EU to retain Ukraine's defense," Bodnar emphasized.

In addition, the Ukrainian diplomat said the strengthening of the EU's sanctions policy toward Russia is critical for Kyiv.

EU may open firstin accession talks with Ukraine this spring - Ambassador

According to the diplomat, it is important for Ukraine that the sanctions policy toward Russia expands, including onto Vladimir Putin's so-called "shadow fleet" of tankers and Russia's ability to export oil, and that those EU member states that are trying to come to an understanding with Russia "could not impose their conditions."

"Relevant negotiations should take place in the short term at the level of the commissioners for sanctions policy of Ukraine and Poland. They should agree on further actions in this regard," Bodnar said.

The ambassador emphasized that significant attention is now also focused on deepening cooperation between Ukrainian and European defense companies.

Poland to facilitate launch of Ukraine's first EU membership

The ambassador noted that the Polish side reaffirmed Warsaw's readiness to continue cooperation with other EU countries to support Kyiv within regional defense formats in specific areas, including air defense, ammunition, and others.

He recalled that in this context, the Polish authorities have already announced the 46th package of military aid to Ukraine and their readiness to assist within the framework of other regional initiatives, including jointly with the Nordic and Baltic states.

Bodnar also emphasized Ukraine's goal to open this year at least three clusters in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"During the Polish presidency, if we're successful, two to three negotiation chapters could be opened. These are the fundamentals, external policy and, possibly, the internal market. These chapters are the main ones for us now," the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Republic of Poland stated.

designates border checkpoints as critical infrastructure to prevent Polish-Ukrainian border blockade

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during his visit to Warsaw on January 15 that during the Polish presidency of the EU Council, it is necessary to open several clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The United Kingdom will help the countries of the Baltic region, using the latest technology and AI, to monitor the ships of Putin's so-called "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.