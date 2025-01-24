Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income Of $33 Million, Or $0.26 Per Diluted Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior quarter, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased by $1 million to $35 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This increase was driven by an increase in noninterest income which was offset by an increase in provision expense of $17 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were 8.71% and 0.97% compared to 8.51% and 0.93% for the prior quarter. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025. This is the 121st consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.1%. Remarking on the results, President and CEO Louis J. Torchio said, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter earnings, which demonstrate the success of our business model focused on strategic growth and transformation. Our focus on commercial banking and deposit growth has delivered an increase in average C&I loans and sustainable deposit generation while maintaining a stable cost of funds. We've entered 2025 with significant momentum driven by improvements in our net interest margin and efficiency ratio, thanks to the commitment of our entire team to produce results while managing risks and taking care of our customers. Notably in the fourth quarter, we were pleased to announce that we entered into an agreement to acquire Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. This transaction marks another milestone in our long-term growth strategy and will place Northwest in the nation's top 100 largest banks. Our combination of companies will be strongly positioned to serve communities that are familiar to Northwest while also expanding into new markets across North Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. We look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of customer-focused banking in these new markets and across the entire Northwest footprint. I am pleased to announce that for the 121st consecutive quarter, we will provide a $0.20 per share dividend, which demonstrates our continued commitment to providing value to our shareholders. Our dedication to financial stability, outstanding performance and sustainable growth remains steadfast this year, as we work to deliver benefits to our shareholders, customers, and communities." Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 4Q24 vs.

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Average loans receivable $ 11,204,781

11,223,602

11,251,717

(0.2) %

(0.4) % Average investments 2,033,991

1,998,855

2,076,808

1.8 %

(2.1) % Average deposits 12,028,417

12,096,811

11,796,193

(0.6) %

2.0 % Average borrowed funds 222,506

220,677

548,089

0.8 %

(59.4) %



Average loans receivable decreased $47 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 driven by our personal banking portfolio, which decreased by $448 million as cash flows from this portfolio were reinvested in our commercial portfolios. This was partially offset by a growth in our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $401 million in total, including a $368 million increase in our commercial and industrial portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, average loans receivable decreased by $19 million. Growth was muted in the quarter as we continue to reinvest cash flows from our personal banking portfolio into our commercial banking portfolio and focus on profitability and credit discipline.

Average investments declined $43 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and increased $35 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure which occurred in the second quarter as a portion of the proceeds from the investment sale were used to reduce outstanding borrowings. The growth in average investments compared to the third quarter was due to an increase in net portfolio purchases during the quarter to reach a normalized percentage of total assets for liquidity purposes.

Average deposits grew $232 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, driven by a $224 million increase in our average time deposits as we competitively positioned our deposit products over the last year. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, average deposits declined $68 million, driven by a $159 million decrease in time deposits due a decline in the need for brokered CDs. This was partially offset by a $69 million increase in our average interest-bearing checking deposits. Average borrowings saw a reduction of $326 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a $2 million increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings is primarily attributable to the pay-down of wholesale borrowings made possible by the increase in the average balance of deposits noted above coupled with the proceeds from our investment portfolio restructuring.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q24 vs.

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Interest income $ 170,722

171,381

157,388

(0.4) %

8.5 % Interest expense 56,525

60,079

51,086

(5.9) %

10.6 % Net interest income $ 114,197

111,302

106,302

2.6 %

7.4 %



















Net interest margin 3.42 %

3.33 %

3.16 %









Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased $8 million and net interest margin increased to 3.42% from 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:



A $13 million increase in interest income that was the result of cash and marketable securities being redeployed into higher yielding loans. Driven by higher market interest rates, the average yield on loans improved to 5.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from 5.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This increase includes an interest recovery of $2.1 million on a non-accrual commercial loan payoff. Excluding this interest recovery, the adjusted yield on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 5.48% and the adjusted net interest margin was 3.36%. A $5 million increase in interest expense as the result of higher costs of deposits due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from 2.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income increased $3 million and net interest margin increased to 3.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:



A $4 million decrease in interest expense driven by lower interest expense on deposits as average yield improved compared to the prior quarter to 2.14% from 2.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. A $1 decrease in interest income, as lower interest yields were partially offset by an interest recovery of $2.1 million on a non-accrual commercial loan payoff.

Dollars in thousands











Change 4Q24 vs.



4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23

Provision for credit losses - loans $ 15,549

5,727

3,801

171.5 %

309.1 %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 1,016

(852)

4,145

219.2 %

(75.5) %

Total provision for credit losses expense $ 16,565

4,875

7,946

239.8 %

108.5 %























Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.87 %

0.18 %

0.12 %











During the quarter the Company took several steps to de-risk our loan portfolio and reduce our levels of nonperforming, criticized and classified loans by completing two loan pool sales and transferring certain loans within our Long Term Healthcare portfolio into held for sale as of December 31, 2024. As a result we saw an elevated level of charge-offs during the fourth quarter as the loans noted above were written-down to fair market value prior to sale. Total charge-offs related to the loan sales and transfer to loans held-for-sale was a combined $15 million. Additionally, the Company saw a decrease in classified loans to $272 million, or 2.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 from $320 million, or 2.83% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $16.6 million primarily driven by the elevated charge-offs discussed above, coupled with growth in our commercial lending portfolio and changes in the economic forecasts in the current period.

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q24 vs.

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments $ -

-

(1)

NA

NA Gain on sale of loans -

-

726

NA

NA Gain on sale of SBA loans 822

667

388

23.2 %

111.9 % Service charges and fees 15,975

15,932

15,922

0.3 %

0.3 % Trust and other financial services income 7,485

7,924

6,884

(5.5) %

8.7 % Gain on real estate owned, net 238

105

1,084

126.7 %

(78.0) % Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,020

1,434

1,454

40.9 %

38.9 % Mortgage banking income 224

744

247

(69.9) %

(9.3) % Other operating income 13,299

1,027

2,465

1194.9 %

439.5 % Total noninterest income $ 40,063

27,833

29,169

43.9 %

37.3 %

Noninterest income increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 by $11 million and from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 by $12 million due primarily to an increase in other operating income driven by a gain on sale of Visa B shares and a gain on a low income housing tax credit investment.

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q24 vs.

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 53,198

56,186

50,194

(5.3) %

6.0 % Non-personnel expense 42,128

34,581

40,482

21.8 %

4.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 95,326

90,767

90,676

5.0 %

5.1 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due to a $3 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in incentive compensation and contract employee expense during the quarter.

Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, noninterest expense increased due to a $3 million decrease in personnel expense driven by a decline in contract employee expense and employee benefit expenses, which were more than offset by an increase in non-personnel expense of $8 million due to $3 million of merger and restructuring expenses in the current quarter as well as an increase in processing and other expense due to technology investments and the timing of charitable contributions.

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q24 vs.

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Income before income taxes $ 42,369

43,493

36,849

(2.6) %

15.0 % Income tax expense 9,619

9,875

7,835

(2.6) %

22.8 % Net income $ 32,750

33,618

29,014

(2.6) %

12.9 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $2 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and remained flat from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, due to the factors discussed above, and decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2024, Northwest operated 130 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at .

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, war or act of terrorism. This release also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed merger between the Company and Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected timing of and benefits of the proposed merger. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including, without limitation: (1) the businesses of the Company and Penns Woods may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (2) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; (3) disruption from the proposed merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; (4) the required governmental approvals of the proposed merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule; and (5) Penns Woods' shareholders may not approve the proposed merger and the merger agreement. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It - This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company. In connection with the proposed merger, the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Penns Woods, and a prospectus of the Company, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF PENNS WOODS, AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Penns Woods prior to the shareholder meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. In addition, when the Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will include the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and other related documents are filed by the Company with the SEC, it may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at , and from either the Company's website at or Penns Woods' website at .

Participants in the Solicitation - The Company, Penns Woods, and their respective executive officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company and Penns Woods in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in the proxy statement for the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024. Information about the directors and executive officers of Penns Woods is set forth in the proxy statement for Penns Woods's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024. Information about any other persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of shareholders of Penns Woods in connection with the proposed merger will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. You can obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC, the Company, or Penns Woods using the website information above. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

PENNS WOODS SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,378

226,883

122,260 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,278,665, $1,248,104 and $1,240,003, respectively) 1,108,944

1,111,868

1,043,359 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $637,948, $672,641 and $699,506, respectively) 750,586

766,772

814,839 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,147,908

2,105,523

1,980,458











Loans held-for-sale 76,331

9,370

8,768 Residential mortgage loans 3,178,269

3,248,788

3,419,417 Home equity loans 1,149,396

1,167,202

1,227,858 Consumer loans 1,995,085

1,998,032

2,126,027 Commercial real estate loans 2,849,862

2,994,379

2,974,010 Commercial loans 2,007,402

1,886,787

1,658,729 Total loans receivable 11,180,014

11,295,188

11,406,041 Allowance for credit losses (116,819)

(125,813)

(125,243) Loans receivable, net 11,063,195

11,169,375

11,280,798











FHLB stock, at cost 21,006

21,223

30,146 Accrued interest receivable 46,356

46,678

47,353 Real estate owned, net 35

76

104 Premises and equipment, net 124,246

126,391

138,838 Bank-owned life insurance 253,137

255,324

251,895 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 2,837

3,363

5,290 Other assets 292,176

236,005

294,458 Total assets $ 14,408,224

14,354,325

14,419,105 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,621,415

2,581,769

2,669,023 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,666,504

2,676,779

2,634,546 Money market deposit accounts 2,007,739

1,956,747

1,968,218 Savings deposits 2,171,251

2,145,735

2,105,234 Time deposits 2,677,645

2,710,049

2,602,881 Total deposits 12,144,554

12,071,079

11,979,902











Borrowed funds 200,331

204,374

398,895 Subordinated debt 114,538

114,451

114,189 Junior subordinated debentures 129,834

129,769

129,574 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 42,042

24,700

45,253 Accrued interest payable 6,935

15,125

13,669 Other liabilities 173,134

203,502

186,306 Total liabilities 12,811,368

12,763,000

12,867,788 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,508,003, 127,400,199 and 127,110,453 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,275

1,274

1,271 Additional paid-in capital 1,033,385

1,030,384

1,024,852 Retained earnings 673,110

665,845

674,686 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (110,914)

(106,178)

(149,492) Total shareholders' equity 1,596,856

1,591,325

1,551,317 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,408,224

14,354,325

14,419,105











Equity to assets 11.08 %

11.09 %

10.76 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.65 %

8.64 %

8.30 % Book value per share $ 12.52

12.49

12.20 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.51

9.47

9.17 Closing market price per share $ 13.19

13.38

12.48 Full time equivalent employees 1,956

1,975

2,098 Number of banking offices 141

141

142

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 155,838

156,413

153,954

149,571

146,523 Mortgage-backed securities 11,515

10,908

9,426

7,944

7,951 Taxable investment securities 910

842

728

794

786 Tax-free investment securities 515

512

457

491

492 FHLB stock dividends 392

394

498

607

666 Interest-earning deposits 1,552

2,312

1,791

832

970 Total interest income 170,722

171,381

166,854

160,239

157,388 Interest expense:

















Deposits 50,854

54,198

52,754

47,686

40,600 Borrowed funds 5,671

5,881

7,259

9,315

10,486 Total interest expense 56,525

60,079

60,013

57,001

51,086 Net interest income 114,197

111,302

106,841

103,238

106,302 Provision for credit losses - loans 15,549

5,727

2,169

4,234

3,801 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 1,016

(852)

(2,539)

(799)

4,145 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 97,632

106,427

107,211

99,803

98,356 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments -

-

(39,413)

-

(1) Gain on sale of SBA loans 822

667

1,457

873

388 Gain on sale of loans -

-

-

-

726 Service charges and fees 15,975

15,932

15,527

15,523

15,922 Trust and other financial services income 7,485

7,924

7,566

7,127

6,884 Gain on real estate owned, net 238

105

487

57

1,084 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,020

1,434

1,371

1,502

1,454 Mortgage banking income 224

744

901

452

247 Other operating income 13,299

1,027

3,255

2,429

2,465 Total noninterest income/(loss) 40,063

27,833

(8,849)

27,963

29,169 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 53,198

56,186

53,531

51,540

50,194 Premises and occupancy costs 7,263

7,115

7,464

7,627

7,049 Office operations 3,036

2,811

3,819

2,767

3,747 Collections expense 905

474

406

336

328 Processing expenses 15,361

14,570

14,695

14,725

15,017 Marketing expenses 2,327

2,004

2,410

2,149

1,317 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,949

2,763

2,865

3,023

2,643 Professional services 3,788

3,302

3,728

4,065

6,255 Amortization of intangible assets 526

590

635

701

724 Real estate owned expense 38

23

57

66

51 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,850

43

1,915

955

2,354 Other expenses 3,085

886

895

2,070

997 Total noninterest expense 95,326

90,767

92,420

90,024

90,676 Income before income taxes 42,369

43,493

5,942

37,742

36,849 Income tax expense 9,619

9,875

1,195

8,579

7,835 Net income $ 32,750

33,618

4,747

29,163

29,014



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.26

0.26

0.04

0.23

0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26

0.26

0.04

0.23

0.23



















Annualized return on average equity 8.20 %

8.50 %

1.24 %

7.57 %

7.64 % Annualized return on average assets 0.91 %

0.93 %

0.13 %

0.81 %

0.80 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity * 10.81 %

11.26 %

1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 % Efficiency ratio 61.80 %

65.24 %

94.31 %

68.62 %

66.93 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 59.61 %

64.78 %

65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.65 %

2.52 %

2.57 %

2.51 %

2.51 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items** 2.55 %

2.50 %

2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,

2024

2023 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 615,776

543,659 Mortgage-backed securities 39,793

32,886 Taxable investment securities 3,274

3,258 Tax-free investment securities 1,975

2,350 FHLB stock dividends 1,891

2,868 Interest-earning deposits 6,487

2,901 Total interest income 669,196

587,922 Interest expense:





Deposits 205,492

105,343 Borrowed funds 28,126

46,896 Total interest expense 233,618

152,239 Net interest income 435,578

435,683 Provision for credit losses - loans 27,679

18,664 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (3,174)

4,210 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 411,073

412,809 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (39,413)

(8,307) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights -

8,305 Gain on sale of SBA loans 3,819

1,800 Gain on sale of loans -

726 Service charges and fees 62,957

59,214 Trust and other financial services income 30,102

27,284 Gain on real estate owned, net 887

2,006 Income from bank-owned life insurance 6,327

8,588 Mortgage banking income 2,321

2,431 Other operating income 20,010

11,776 Total noninterest income 87,010

113,823 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 214,455

195,691 Premises and occupancy costs 29,469

29,151 Office operations 12,433

12,955 Collections expense 2,121

1,695 Processing expenses 59,351

58,687 Marketing expenses 8,890

9,444 Federal deposit insurance premiums 11,600

9,271 Professional services 14,883

17,819 Amortization of intangible assets 2,452

3,270 Real estate owned expense 184

456 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 5,763

6,749 Other expenses 6,936

6,366 Total noninterest expense 368,537

351,554 Income before income taxes 129,546

175,078 Income tax expense 29,268

40,121 Net income $ 100,278

134,957







Basic earnings per share $ 0.79

1.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.79

1.06







Annualized return on average equity 6.41 %

8.94 % Annualized return on average assets 0.70 %

0.95 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 8.51 %

12.02 %







Efficiency ratio 70.52 %

63.98 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 64.11 %

62.15 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.56 %

2.46 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items ** 2.50 %

2.39 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 32,750

33,618

29,014

100,278

134,957 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,850

43

2,354

5,763

6,749 Add: loss on the sale of investments -

-

1

39,413

8,307 Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights -

-

-

-

(8,305) Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (798)

(12)

(659)

(12,649)

(1,890) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 34,802

33,649

30,710

132,805

139,818 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.26

0.26

0.23

0.79

1.06 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.27

0.26

0.24

1.04

1.10



















Average equity $ 1,589,228

1,572,897

1,506,895

1,563,454

1,510,285 Average assets 14,322,864

14,351,669

14,329,020

14,385,171

14,269,809 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 8.20 %

8.50 %

7.64 %

6.41 %

8.94 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.91 %

0.93 %

0.80 %

0.70 %

0.95 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP) 8.71 %

8.51 %

8.09 %

8.49 %

9.26 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments, and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP) 0.97 %

0.93 %

0.85 %

0.92 %

0.98 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,596,856

1,591,325

1,551,317 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (383,834)

(384,360)

(386,287) Tangible common equity $ 1,213,022

1,206,965

1,165,030











Total assets $ 14,408,224

14,354,325

14,419,105 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (383,834)

(384,360)

(386,287) Tangible assets $ 14,024,390

13,969,965

14,032,818











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65 %

8.64 %

8.30 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments









Tangible common equity $ 1,213,022

1,206,965

1,165,030 Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments (112,638)

(94,131)

(115,334) Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments 31,539

26,357

32,294 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments $ 1,131,923

1,139,191

1,081,990











Tangible assets $ 14,024,390

13,969,965

14,032,818











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 8.07 %

8.15 %

7.71 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,213,022

1,206,965

1,165,030 Common shares outstanding 127,508,003

127,400,199

127,110,453 Tangible book value per share 9.51

9.47

9.17

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

2024

2023













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $ 32,750

33,618

4,747

29,163

29,014

100,278

134,957



























Average shareholders' equity 1,589,228

1,572,897

1,541,434

1,549,870

1,506,895

1,563,454

1,510,285 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (384,178)

(384,730)

(385,364)

(386,038)

(386,761)

(385,074)

(387,961) Average tangible common equity $ 1,205,050

1,188,167

1,156,070

1,163,832

1,120,134

1,178,380

1,122,324



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 10.81 %

11.26 %

1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

8.51 %

12.02 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $ 95,326

90,767

92,420

90,024

90,676

368,537

351,554 Less: amortization expense (526)

(590)

(635)

(701)

(724)

(2,452)

(3,270) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (2,850)

(43)

(1,915)

(955)

(2,354)

(5,763)

(6,749) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses $ 91,950

90,134

89,870

88,368

87,598

360,322

341,535



























Net interest income $ 114,197

111,302

106,841

103,238

106,302

435,578

435,683 Non-interest income 40,063

27,833

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

87,010

113,823 Add: loss on the sale of investments -

-

39,413

-

1

39,413

8,307 Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights -

-

-

-

-

-

(8,305) Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights $ 154,260

139,135

137,405

131,201

135,472

562,001

549,508



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 59.61 %

64.78 %

65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

64.11 %

62.15 %



























Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

























Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses $ 91,950

90,134

89,870

88,368

87,598

360,322

341,535 Average assets 14,322,864

14,351,669

14,458,592

14,408,612

14,329,020

14,385,171

14,269,809 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2.55 %

2.50 %

2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.50 %

2.39 %

* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of December 31, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,131,231

25.8 %

5,233 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,244,219

10.3 %

11 Less collateralized deposit accounts 413,479

3.4 %

224 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,473,533

12.1 %

4,998

(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $26.2 million, or 0.22% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $167.4 million, or 1.38% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $295,000 as of December 31, 2024.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of December 31, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,372,651

11.3 %

285,040 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,248,764

10.3 %

43,062 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,380,138

11.4 %

55,870 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,286,366

10.6 %

7,586 Personal money market deposits 1,431,088

11.8 %

24,665 Business money market deposits 576,651

4.7 %

2,701 Savings deposits 2,171,251

17.9 %

180,725 Time deposits 2,677,645

22.0 %

80,256 Total deposits $ 12,144,554

100.0 %

679,905

Our average deposit account balance as of December 31, 2024 was $18,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $551 million as of December 31, 2024.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2024 Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294

1,350,520

1,316,845

1,372,651 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085

1,231,179

1,264,924

1,248,764 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140

1,396,825

1,340,668

1,380,138 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069

815,358

955,120

978,002 Municipal demand deposits 418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657

353,567

380,991

308,364 Personal money market deposits 1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532

1,390,162

1,394,904

1,431,088 Business money market deposits 642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005

574,679

561,843

576,651 Savings deposits 2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048

2,148,727

2,145,735

2,171,251 Time deposits 1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814

2,826,362

2,710,049

2,677,645 Total deposits $ 11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

12,087,379

12,071,079

12,144,554

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2024

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,704,207

16.019 %

$ 1,117,037

10.500 %

$ 1,063,844

10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,466,805

13.800 %

1,116,035

10.500 %

1,062,890

10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,464,067

13.762 %

904,268

8.500 %

851,075

8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,341,203

12.618 %

903,457

8.500 %

850,312

8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,338,222

12.579 %

744,691

7.000 %

691,499

6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,341,203

12.618 %

744,023

7.000 %

690,879

6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,464,067

10.369 %

564,772

4.000 %

705,965

5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,341,203

9.496 %

564,936

4.000 %

706,170

5.000 %

(1) December 31, 2024 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2024 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after ten years

$ 45,289

-

(9,898)

35,391

5.99





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

122

-

(4)

118

1.91





















Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

888

10

(2)

896

1.57 Due after five years through ten years

16,662

4

(1,756)

14,910

7.43 Due after ten years

51,257

4

(8,440)

42,821

10.22





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due in one year through five years

5,485

-

(78)

5,407

4.40 Due after five years through ten years

19,944

815

(65)

20,694

4.41





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

237,892

106

(17,581)

220,417

5.85 Variable rate pass-through

3,738

54

(3)

3,789

3.84 Fixed rate agency CMOs

852,648

174

(132,989)

719,833

5.22 Variable rate agency CMOs

44,740

30

(102)

44,668

5.69 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,139,018

364

(150,675)

988,707

5.38 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,278,665

1,197

(170,918)

1,108,944

5.59





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 124,462

-

(14,464)

109,998

3.58





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

132,816

-

(20,181)

112,635

4.70 Variable rate pass-through

364

1

-

365

3.21 Fixed rate agency CMOs

492,415

-

(77,989)

414,426

5.63 Variable rate agency CMOs

529

-

(5)

524

4.54 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

626,124

1

(98,175)

527,950

5.43 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 750,586

1

(112,639)

637,948

5.12

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed Funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2024

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $ 175,000

4.64 %







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 22,323

1.73 % Collateral received, due within one year 3,008

4.65 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 114,538

4.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,834

6.85 % Total borrowed funds * $ 444,703

5.05 %

* As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250 million overnight line of credit, which has no balance as of December 31, 2024, as well as $555 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at December 31, 2024:

Property type

Percent of portfolio Retail Building

13.4 % 5 or more unit dwelling

13.3 Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

10.5 Nursing Home

10.4 Manufacturing & industrial building

5.8 Warehouse/storage building

4.3 Commercial office building - owner occupied

4.2 Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

4.2 Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

4.1 Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.5 Other medical facility

2.9 Single family dwelling

2.4 Student housing

2.4 Hotel/motel

2.3 Agricultural real estate

2.2 Commercial acquisition and development

2.0 All other

12.1 Total

100.0 %

The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at December 31, 2024:

State

Percent of portfolio New York

34.4 % Pennsylvania

29.6 Ohio

18.7 Indiana

8.3 All other

9.0 Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 487

1,585

1,563

1,351

959 Home equity loans 681

1,239

1,088

974

871 Consumer loans 991

1,229

1,268

1,295

1,051 Commercial real estate loans 28,571

36,735

66,181

66,895

64,603 Commercial loans 1,468

1,922

788

934

1,182 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 32,198

42,710

70,888

71,449

68,666 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 644

37

100

1,454

933 Home equity loans 132

157

260

125

174 Consumer loans 342

227

305

294

225 Commercial real estate loans 420

362

699

574

51 Commercial loans 283

444

183

161

139 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,821

1,227

1,547

2,608

1,522 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 889

549

578

-

511 Home equity loans 269

87

234

488

347 Consumer loans 306

484

603

381

557 Commercial real estate loans 274

207

2,243

52

831 Commercial loans 115

48

8,088

201

56 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,853

1,375

11,746

1,122

2,302 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 4,931

5,370

4,162

4,304

6,324 Home equity loans 2,250

2,558

2,473

2,822

3,100 Consumer loans 3,389

3,265

2,433

2,659

3,212 Commercial real estate loans 7,702

6,167

5,849

6,931

6,488 Commercial loans 7,257

14,156

3,061

3,165

2,770 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 25,529

31,516

17,978

19,881

21,894 Total nonaccrual loans $ 61,401

76,828

102,159

95,060

94,384 Total nonaccrual loans $ 61,401

76,828

102,159

95,060

94,384 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 656

1,045

2,511

2,452

2,698 Nonperforming loans 62,057

77,873

104,670

97,512

97,082 Real estate owned, net 35

76

74

50

104 Other nonperforming assets (1) 16,102

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets $ 78,194

77,949

104,744

97,562

97,186



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.56 %

0.69 %

0.92 %

0.85 %

0.85 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 %

0.54 %

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.67 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.04 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.10 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 188.24 %

161.56 %

119.49 %

128.08 %

129.01 %

(1) Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2024

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,167,447

-

10,822

-

-

3,178,269 Home equity loans

1,145,856

-

3,540

-

-

1,149,396 Consumer loans

1,989,479

-

5,606

-

-

1,995,085 Total Personal Banking

6,302,782

-

19,968

-

-

6,322,750 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,571,915

72,601

205,346

-

-

2,849,862 Commercial loans

1,923,382

37,063

46,957

-

-

2,007,402 Total Commercial Banking

4,495,297

109,664

252,303

-

-

4,857,264 Total loans

$ 10,798,079

109,664

272,271

-

-

11,180,014 At September 30, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,237,357

-

11,431

-

-

3,248,788 Home equity loans

1,162,951

-

4,251

-

-

1,167,202 Consumer loans

1,992,110

-

5,922

-

-

1,998,032 Total Personal Banking

6,392,418

-

21,604

-

-

6,414,022 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,634,987

87,693

271,699

-

-

2,994,379 Commercial loans

1,808,433

51,714

26,640

-

-

1,886,787 Total Commercial Banking

4,443,420

139,407

298,339

-

-

4,881,166 Total loans

$ 10,835,838

139,407

319,943

-

-

11,295,188 At June 30, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,303,603

-

11,700

-

-

3,315,303 Home equity loans

1,176,187

-

4,299

-

-

1,180,486 Consumer loans

2,074,869

-

5,189

-

-

2,080,058 Total Personal Banking

6,554,659

-

21,188

-

-

6,575,847 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,682,086

130,879

213,993

-

-

3,026,958 Commercial loans

1,673,052

47,400

21,662

-

-

1,742,114 Total Commercial Banking

4,355,138

178,279

235,655

-

-

4,769,072 Total loans

$ 10,909,797

178,279

256,843

-

-

11,344,919 At March 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,362,439

-

12,541

-

-

3,374,980 Home equity loans

1,191,957

-

4,650

-

-

1,196,607 Consumer loans

2,113,050

-

5,317

-

-

2,118,367 Total Personal Banking

6,667,446

-

22,508

-

-

6,689,954 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,714,643

131,247

182,424

-

-

3,028,314 Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916

-

-

1,774,896 Total Commercial Banking

4,413,162

183,708

206,340

-

-

4,803,210 Total loans

$ 11,080,608

183,708

228,848

-

-

11,493,164 At December 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,405,078

-

14,339

-

-

3,419,417 Home equity loans

1,223,097

-

4,761

-

-

1,227,858 Consumer loans

2,120,216

-

5,811

-

-

2,126,027 Total Personal Banking

6,748,391

-

24,911

-

-

6,773,302 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384

-

-

2,974,010 Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172

-

-

1,658,729 Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556

-

-

4,632,739 Total loans

$ 11,056,780

130,794

218,467

-

-

11,406,041

* Includes $2.7 million, $2.9 million, $2.5 million, $2.4 million, and $7.8 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. ** Includes $19.8 million, $26.0 million, $24.3 million, $27.2 million, and $20.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2024

*

September 30,

2024

*

June 30,

2024

*

March 31,

2024

*

December 31,

2023

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 276

$ 28,690

0.9 %

16

$ 685

- %

12

$ 616

- %

351

$ 38,502

1.1 %

307

$ 30,041

0.9 % Home equity loans 147

5,365

0.5 %

112

3,907

0.3 %

104

3,771

0.3 %

113

4,608

0.4 %

121

5,761

0.5 % Consumer loans 836

11,102

0.6 %

801

10,777

0.5 %

742

10,372

0.5 %

737

9,911

0.5 %

896

11,211

0.5 % Commercial real estate loans 32

5,215

0.2 %

21

5,919

0.2 %

21

4,310

0.1 %

25

6,396

0.2 %

23

3,204

0.1 % Commercial loans 121

5,632

0.3 %

34

3,260

0.2 %

59

4,366

0.3 %

62

3,091

0.2 %

59

4,196

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 1,412

$ 56,004

0.5 %

984

$ 24,548

0.2 %

938

$ 23,435

0.2 %

1,288

$ 62,508

0.5 %

1,406

$ 54,413

0.5 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 80

$ 10,112

0.3 %

75

$ 9,027

0.3 %

70

$ 8,223

0.2 %

3

$ 70

- %

69

$ 7,796

0.2 % Home equity loans 26

1,434

0.1 %

27

882

0.1 %

35

1,065

0.1 %

26

761

0.1 %

37

982

0.1 % Consumer loans 293

3,640

0.2 %

296

3,600

0.2 %

295

3,198

0.2 %

231

2,545

0.1 %

322

3,754

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 8

915

- %

11

7,643

0.3 %

9

3,155

0.1 %

5

807

- %

9

1,031

- % Commercial loans 48

1,726

0.1 %

19

753

- %

22

8,732

0.5 %

27

1,284

0.1 %

16

703

- % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 455

$ 17,827

0.2 %

428

$ 21,905

0.2 %

431

$ 24,373

0.2 %

292

$ 5,467

- %

453

$ 14,266

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 56

$ 4,931

0.2 %

52

$ 5,370

0.2 %

53

$ 5,553

0.2 %

50

$ 5,813

0.2 %

70

$ 7,995

0.2 % Home equity loans 66

2,250

0.2 %

67

2,558

0.2 %

51

2,506

0.2 %

71

2,823

0.2 %

81

3,126

0.3 % Consumer loans 378

3,967

0.2 %

402

3,983

0.2 %

358

3,012

0.1 %

398

3,345

0.2 %

440

3,978

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 27

7,702

0.3 %

13

6,167

0.2 %

19

6,034

0.2 %

22

6,931

0.2 %

27

6,712

0.2 % Commercial loans 73

7,335

0.4 %

85

14,484

0.8 %

72

3,385

0.2 %

62

3,421

0.2 %

53

2,780

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 600

$ 26,185

0.2 %

619

$ 32,562

0.3 %

553

$ 20,490

0.2 %

603

$ 22,333

0.2 %

671

$ 24,591

0.2 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,467

$ 100,016

0.9 %

2,031

$ 79,015

0.7 %

1,922

$ 68,298

0.6 %

2,183

$ 90,308

0.8 %

2,530

$ 93,270

0.8 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.4 million, and $0.6 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Beginning balance $ 125,813

125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841 Provision 15,549

5,727

2,169

4,234

3,801 Charge-offs residential mortgage (176)

(255)

(252)

(162)

(266) Charge-offs home equity (197)

(890)

(237)

(412)

(133) Charge-offs consumer (4,044)

(3,560)

(2,561)

(4,573)

(3,860) Charge-offs commercial real estate (13,997)

(475)

(500)

(349)

(742) Charge-offs commercial (10,400)

(1,580)

(1,319)

(1,163)

(806) Recoveries 4,271

1,776

2,873

2,079

2,408 Ending balance $ 116,819

125,813

125,070

124,897

125,243 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.87 %

0.18 %

0.07 %

0.16 %

0.12 %



Year ended December 31,

2024

2023 Beginning balance $ 125,243

118,036 ASU 2022-02 Adoption -

426 Provision 27,679

18,664 Charge-offs residential mortgage (845)

(1,189) Charge-offs home equity (1,736)

(852) Charge-offs consumer (14,738)

(12,451) Charge-offs commercial real estate (15,321)

(2,366) Charge-offs commercial (14,462)

(4,166) Recoveries 10,999

9,141 Ending balance $ 116,819

125,243 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.32 %

0.11 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,215,596

31,107

3.87 %

$ 3,286,316

31,537

3.84 %

$ 3,342,749

32,182

3.85 %

$ 3,392,524

32,674

3.85 %

$ 3,442,308

32,739

3.80 % Home equity loans 1,154,456

16,801

5.79 %

1,166,866

17,296

5.90 %

1,183,497

17,303

5.88 %

1,205,273

17,294

5.77 %

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 % Consumer loans 1,918,356

26,293

5.45 %

1,955,988

26,034

5.29 %

2,048,396

26,334

5.17 %

2,033,620

25,033

4.95 %

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 % Commercial real estate loans 2,983,946

46,933

6.15 %

2,995,032

47,473

6.31 %

3,023,762

45,658

5.97 %

2,999,224

43,425

5.73 %

2,950,589

43,337

5.75 % Commercial loans 1,932,427

35,404

7.17 %

1,819,400

34,837

7.62 %

1,770,345

33,229

7.43 %

1,714,667

31,857

7.35 %

1,564,617

28,801

7.20 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,204,781

156,538

5.56 %

11,223,602

157,177

5.57 %

11,368,749

154,706

5.47 %

11,345,308

150,283

5.33 %

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,769,151

11,514

2.60 %

1,735,728

10,908

2.51 %

1,734,085

9,426

2.17 %

1,717,306

7,944

1.85 %

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 % Investment securities (c) (d) 264,840

1,575

2.38 %

263,127

1,504

2.29 %

287,262

1,316

1.83 %

333,752

1,430

1.71 %

335,121

1,425

1.70 % FHLB stock, at cost 21,237

392

7.35 %

20,849

394

7.51 %

25,544

498

7.84 %

32,249

607

7.57 %

35,082

665

7.52 % Other interest-earning deposits 132,273

1,554

4.60 %

173,770

2,312

5.29 %

135,520

1,791

5.23 %

61,666

832

5.34 %

71,987

970

5.27 % Total interest-earning assets 13,392,282

171,573

5.10 %

13,417,076

172,295

5.11 %

13,551,160

167,737

4.98 %

13,490,281

161,096

4.80 %

13,435,594

158,145

4.67 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 930,582









934,593









907,432









918,331









893,426







Total assets $ 14,322,864









$ 14,351,669









$ 14,458,592









$ 14,408,612









$ 14,329,020







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits (g) $ 2,152,955

6,549

1.21 %

$ 2,151,933

6,680

1.23 %

$ 2,144,278

5,957

1.12 %

$ 2,122,035

5,036

0.95 %

$ 2,102,320

4,045

0.76 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,636,279

7,894

1.19 %

2,567,682

7,452

1.15 %

2,555,863

6,646

1.05 %

2,538,823

5,402

0.86 %

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,980,769

8,880

1.78 %

1,966,684

9,170

1.85 %

1,957,990

8,601

1.77 %

1,961,332

7,913

1.62 %

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 % Time deposits (g) 2,671,343

27,531

4.10 %

2,830,737

30,896

4.34 %

2,832,720

31,550

4.48 %

2,697,983

29,335

4.37 %

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 % Borrowed funds (f) 222,506

2,246

4.02 %

220,677

2,266

4.09 %

323,191

3,662

4.56 %

469,697

5,708

4.89 %

548,089

6,826

4.94 % Subordinated debt 114,488

1,148

4.01 %

114,396

1,148

4.01 %

114,308

1,148

4.02 %

114,225

1,148

4.02 %

114,134

1,148

4.02 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,791

2,277

6.87 %

129,727

2,467

7.56 %

129,663

2,449

7.47 %

129,597

2,459

7.51 %

129,532

2,512

7.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,908,131

56,525

2.27 %

9,981,836

60,079

2.39 %

10,058,013

60,013

2.40 %

10,033,692

57,001

2.28 %

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,587,071









2,579,775









2,595,511









2,567,781









2,675,788







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 238,434









217,161









263,634









257,269









234,177







Total liabilities 12,733,636









12,778,772









12,917,158









12,858,742









12,822,125







Shareholders' equity 1,589,228









1,572,897









1,541,434









1,549,870









1,506,895







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,322,864









$ 14,351,669









$ 14,458,592









$ 14,408,612









$ 14,329,020







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



115,048

2.83 %





112,216

2.72 %





107,724

2.58 %





104,095

2.52 %





107,060

2.63 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE $ 3,484,151





3.42 %

$ 3,435,240





3.33 %

$ 3,493,147





3.20 %

$ 3,456,589





3.10 %

$ 3,523,434





3.16 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



851









914









883









857









758



Net interest income, GAAP basis



114,197









111,302









106,841









103,238









106,302



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.34X









1.35X









1.34X









1.36X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.68%, 1.78%, 1.76%, 1.61%, and 1.37%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.14%, 2.27%, 2.24%, 2.06%, and 1.77%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,308,977

127,499

3.85 %

$ 3,474,336

129,828

3.74 % Home equity loans 1,177,431

68,694

5.83 %

1,264,941

68,058

5.38 % Consumer loans 1,988,806

103,694

5.21 %

2,103,602

91,645

4.36 % Commercial real estate loans 3,000,431

183,491

6.02 %

2,881,005

160,352

5.49 % Commercial loans 1,809,574

135,326

7.36 %

1,376,234

96,253

6.90 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,285,219

618,704

5.48 %

11,100,118

546,136

4.92 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,739,141

39,793

2.29 %

1,822,375

32,886

1.80 % Investment securities (c) (d) 287,118

5,825

2.03 %

357,436

6,312

1.77 % FHLB stock, at cost 24,948

1,891

7.58 %

39,467

2,868

7.27 % Other interest-earning deposits 126,097

6,489

5.15 %

55,998

2,901

5.11 % Total interest-earning assets 13,462,523

672,702

5.00 %

13,375,349

591,103

4.42 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 922,648









894,415































Total assets $ 14,385,171









$ 14,269,809































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits (g) $ 2,142,852

24,222

1.13 %

$ 2,148,127

8,822

0.41 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,574,810

27,394

1.06 %

2,556,281

11,606

0.45 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,966,732

34,564

1.76 %

2,183,583

24,734

1.13 % Time deposits (g) 2,758,157

119,313

4.33 %

1,913,372

60,181

3.15 % Borrowed funds (f) 308,540

13,882

4.50 %

691,636

32,903

4.76 % Subordinated debt 114,355

4,592

4.02 %

114,002

4,592

4.03 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,695

9,652

7.32 %

129,434

9,401

7.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,995,141

233,619

2.34 %

9,736,435

152,239

1.56 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,582,540









2,785,279







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 244,036









237,810































Total liabilities 12,821,717









12,759,524































Shareholders' equity 1,563,454









1,510,285































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,385,171









$ 14,269,809































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



439,083

2.66 %





438,864

2.86 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,467,382





3.26 %

$ 3,638,959





3.28 %























Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



3,505









3,181



Net interest income, GAAP basis



435,578









435,683



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.37X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.71% and 0.91%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.18% and 1.20%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.