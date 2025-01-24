Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive DC-DC Converters Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Automotive DC-DC Converters market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The automotive DC-DC converters market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in automotive industry, stringent emission regulations, rising consumer demand for electronics, economic growth.

The automotive DC-DC converters market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising vehicle production, electric vehicle adoption, rising global urbanization, growing per capita disposable income, government support. Major trends in the forecast period include wide-bandgap semiconductors, digital control and communication, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, sustainable materials, customization and integration.

The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles contributed to the growth of the automotive DC-DC converter market. The rising vehicle production is anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive DC-DC converter market in the coming years.

Prominent companies in the automotive DC-DC converter market are strategically focusing on product launches to meet the surging demand. converters in the market. Automotive DC-DC converter manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the production of synchronous buck DC-DC converters.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive DC-DC converter market in 2024. The regions covered in the automotive DC-DC converter market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the automotive DC-DC converter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

1) By Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV); Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV); Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

2) By Product-Type: Isolated; Non-Isolated

3) By Input Voltage: < 40V; 40-70V; >70V

4) By Output Power: < 1kW; 1-10kW; 10-20kW; >20kW

5) By Application: Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle

1) By Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV): High-Voltage DC-DC Converters; Low-Voltage DC-DC Converters

2) By Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV): DC-DC Converters for Fuel Cell Systems; Power Management Converters for FCEV

3) By Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV): DC-DC Converters for Hybrid Systems; Auxiliary Power DC-DC Converters

Key Companies Profiled in the Automotive DC-DC Converters Market: Continental AG; BorgWarner Inc; Denso Corporation; Valeo; Toyota Industries Corporation

