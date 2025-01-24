Europe Cloud-Based Devops Tools Market Trends And Growth Opportunities By Country, 2024-2031
Date
1/24/2025 7:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amazon.com, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and google (Alphabet) Lead Revenue Shares
Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cloud-Based DevOps Tools market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Enterprise Size, Product Type, Application, and Country, 2024-2031" report has been added to offering.
The Europe Cloud-Based DevOps Tools Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).
The German market dominated the Europe Cloud-Based DevOps Tools Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.13 billion by 2031. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the France market is forecast to experience a CAGR of 20% during 2024-2031.
The shift toward remote work has further fueled the adoption of cloud-based DevOps tools. As teams become more distributed, there is an increased need for cloud-based platforms that enable remote collaboration and real-time access to development resources. Cloud-based DevOps technologies offer a consolidated, easily accessible workspace that enhances productivity and teamwork by enabling team members to work from any location.
In addition to remote work, the demand for better user experiences and enhanced application performance is driving the adoption of cloud-based DevOps tools. Businesses are under pressure to provide software that is not only functional but also dependable and performant as customer expectations continue to climb. With the use of cloud-based DevOps solutions, teams may detect and fix performance bottlenecks before they affect consumers by supporting automated testing, real-time monitoring, and proactive issue resolution.
European businesses increasingly adopt cloud-based DevOps tools to ensure secure data management, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been a major driver for cloud adoption across Europe, pushing organizations to implement secure and compliant data handling practices within their DevOps workflows. According to Eurostat, 41% of EU enterprises utilized cloud computing services in 2021, with cloud-based DevOps becoming an essential component of many companies' digital strategies due to its ability to streamline secure data management and development processes.
List of Key Companies Profiled in the Europe Cloud-Based DevOps Tools Market
Inc. IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) Broadcom, Inc. Dell Technologies, Inc. Oracle Corporation Atlassian Corporation PLC Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)
Market Segmentation
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Product Type
Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud
By Application
IT & Telecom BFSI Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Government Manufacturing Other Applications
By Country
Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
europe-cloud-based-devops-tools-market-size.jpg
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN24012025004107003653ID1109125875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.