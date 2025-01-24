Great Lakes Industrial Appoints Tambra Martin As Vice President Of Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Great Lakes Industrial (GLI) is pleased to announce the addition of Tambra Martin as Vice President of Strategy.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Great Lakes Industrial (GLI), a leading provider of engineered sealing solutions and value-added services for manufacturers worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Tambra Martin as Vice President of Strategy. In this role, Martin will oversee the development and execution of strategic initiatives to accelerate growth.Martin brings nearly 30 years of expertise in strategic planning and business development across the healthcare and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors. Her expertise encompasses mergers and acquisitions, commercialization strategies, and the cultivation of strategic partnerships. Prior to joining GLI, Martin held leadership positions at Medline Industries, where she served as Vice President of Marketing, overseeing product development and market expansion strategies.“I am excited to have Tambra join GLI. I believe her unique perspective on strategic growth, her track record of success, and her ability to solely focus on executing our strategies will help accelerate our growth for the next decade.” Says George Baumann, Great Lakes Industrial President.In her new capacity, Martin will join GLI's executive team and work closely with their customers and vendors to identify how to build brand awareness and drive both organic growth and acquisitions. She will also lead the execution of commercial sales and marketing strategies."I'm excited to join GLI at this pivotal time in its growth journey. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to build on the company's legacy of excellence and drive new strategic initiatives that benefit our customers and partners. This position reflects GLI's commitment to investing in innovation and creating lasting value," said Martin.Martin holds a Bachelor's degree in Professional and Technical Communications from Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA in Sales & Marketing and International Business from Rochester Institute of Technology. She is recognized for her strong leadership skills, strategic thinking, and commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships.About Great Lakes IndustrialGreat Lakes Industrial, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, is a family-owned engineering provider specializing in sealing solutions and value-added services for manufacturers worldwide. With a history spanning 70 years, GLI prides itself on its outstanding family-style culture and customer service, making it a leader in the industrial parts industry.For more information, visit

