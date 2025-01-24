System Innovation Group Announces $1.1M Award For 5G Network Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $1.1M contract to provide 5G commercial cellular equipment to enhance services for an design and facility.

"With the extension of our contract, SIG continues to demonstrate the value we bring to this customer." Said Shawn Gallagher, SIG President. "By remaining mission focused, the team ensures that costs are minimized, while maintaining a highly reliable network operation."

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will expand the capability of a previously delivered system and continue to provide technical engineering expertise for the deployment and operation of the network.

"The SIG engineering team continues to focus on technology enhancements and solutions for the future. This award demonstrates our team's value by enabling multiple disparate systems to operate as a unified capability within the customer's network.", said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions.

