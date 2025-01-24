International Trade Centre (ITC) Launches READY Salone Project To Train 3,000 Sierra Leonean Youth For The Digital Economy

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Young entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone are set to sharpen their digital skills with the launch of the 'Sierra Leone: Empowering Youth through Digital Technologies' (READY Salone ) project by the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and implemented over four years, the READY Salone project aims to support youth, young entrepreneurs, business support organizations, tech hubs and policymakers to harness opportunities in the digital economy. The initiative places a strong emphasis on young women and persons with disabilities.

'Trade is digital. It's how business happens now, and young people are leading the way. Through READY Salone, we're partnering with government and business to create a digital-friendly environment and build the online skills of youth, women and persons with disabilities. We look forward to engaging with stakeholders across the country,' said ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton .

The launch event was attended by key government officials, including Hon. Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister; Hon. Ms. Haja Salimatu Bah, Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation; Hon. Mr. Mohamed Orman Bangura, Minister of Youth Affairs; and Hon. Mr. Ibrahim Alpha Sesay, Minister of Trade and Industry. Over 100 youth and key stakeholders from the business and tech communities are also expected to participate.

Four interventions underpin the READY Salone project: enhancing digital literacy among youth; boosting entrepreneurial competitiveness through upskilling; strengthening tech-focused business support services; and developing inclusive national digital strategies.

Through the project, 3,000 youth and 250 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises will gain access to digital skills and business opportunities. Additionally, an awareness campaign will reach 10,000 young people, promoting the benefits of digital education, careers and entrepreneurship. Sierra Leonean role models will be engaged to inspire girls and young women to pursue opportunities in the digital economy.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Communications, Technology and Innovation are the main government partners for READY Salone.

'Sierra Leonean youth are the backbone of our economy. We are excited to see how they will apply the skills and tools acquired from the project to build their careers and contribute to their communities and country,' said Hon. Mr. Mohamed Orman Bangura, Minister of Youth Affairs.

'The READY Salone project's focus on creating digital jobs and successful digital freelancers aligns perfectly and contributes directly to our national goals and initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with ITC to amplify the impact of our work,' added Hon. Ms. Haja Salimatu Bah, Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the ITC Executive Director, Ms. Coke-Hamilton; the Chief Minister of Sierra Leone, Hon. Dr. David Moinina Sengeh; and KOICA Nigeria Deputy Country Director, Mr. Baik Ki-Hyun, 100 youth participated in a slogan competition for the READY Salone project.

On the second day of the project, representatives of financial institutions and tech and youth ecosystem stakeholders discussed ways to advance inclusive finance for women and explored steps to roll out a Skills for Youth Employment Fund (SkYE) Fund for Sierra Leonean youth.

Interested youth and young entrepreneurs may express their interest in the project by completing this form .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Trade Centre.