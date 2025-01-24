School Choice Comes To Life In Carson City With Families, Educators Headed To The Capitol

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School choice is on the rise across the country, and Nevadans are bringing the momentum to their state capitol at a rally timed to coincide with School Choice Week. Students, families, educators, and state leaders will come together to shine a spotlight on what school choice means to them and their vision for the future of education in the Silver State, as the Nevada legislature commences.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City. The event will emphasize the significance and impact of school choice. It will include students from a variety of schools-charter, private, and career and technical-along with educators and guest speakers. Notable state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and Sen. Carrie Buck, will also be in attendance.

Organized by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of American Federation for Children Growth Fund, the celebration will bring together students from various schools across Northern Nevada.

"School choice isn't just an opportunity – it's a pathway to a brighter, more personalized education for every child in Nevada," said Valeria Gurr, senior fellow with the American Federation for Children and event organizer. "This celebration creates a space for students and educators to share their stories and help shape education policy in our state. This year, there is so much enthusiasm at the state and national level for more school choice."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The American Federation for Children Growth Fund seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children.

Location Details:

The Nevada State Capitol is located at 101 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701. The event will take place in the Amphitheater.

For more information, visit ccschoolchoicerally or the Spanish site at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-carson-city-celebracion-en-el-capitolio.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

