Mandatory Attendance For Govt Employees At R-Day Celebrations In Srinagar
1/24/2025 6:13:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Office of the District Magistrate, Srinagar, has issued a directive mandating the attendance of all government employees in the Republic Day celebrations scheduled to be held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, on January 26, 2025.
As per the order, all Heads of Departments (HoDs), District Officers, and Sectoral Officers within the jurisdiction of District Srinagar are required to attend the main function along with their subordinate staff as part of their official duty.
To ensure compliance, each department has been instructed to nominate a senior officer to mark the attendance of their staff and submit the attendance report to the District Level Nodal Officer. Additionally, departments are required to appoint a representative who will be present at the main entrance of the venue to identify officers and officials from their respective departments.
Yamin
Nabi, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Srinagar, has been designated as the District Level Nodal Officer for attendance management. He will consolidate attendance reports from all departments and submit them to the District Magistrate's Office.
The order reiterates that participation in the Republic Day function is considered an official duty, and any failure to attend will be treated as dereliction of duty and a violation of government instructions.
