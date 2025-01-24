Mandatory Attendance For Govt Employees At R-Day Celebrations In Srinagar

As per the order, all Heads of Departments (HoDs), District Officers, and Sectoral Officers within the jurisdiction of District Srinagar are required to attend the main function along with their subordinate staff as part of their official duty.

To ensure compliance, each department has been instructed to nominate a senior officer to mark the attendance of their staff and submit the attendance report to the District Level Nodal Officer. Additionally, departments are required to appoint a representative who will be present at the main entrance of the venue to identify officers and officials from their respective departments.