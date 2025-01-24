US' New Secretary Of State Reaffirms Türkiye Ties And Discusses Regional Issues With Fidan

US' New Secretary Of State Reaffirms Türkiye Ties And Discusses Regional Issues With Fidan
Date
1/24/2025 6:10:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a discussion with Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday, reaffirming the
significance of U.S.-Türkiye relations and emphasizing Türkiye's
pivotal role as a NATO ally. They also discussed shared regional
interests and cooperation, Azernews reports.
During the conversation, Secretary Rubio stressed the importance
of an inclusive transition in Syria, ensuring the new government
prevents the country from becoming a breeding ground for
international terrorism. He emphasized the need to prevent foreign
malign actors from exploiting Syria's transition for their own
purposes.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also addressed the
importance of achieving a durable and dignified peace between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. Additionally, Secretary Rubio expressed his
condolences for the lives lost and those injured in the tragic
hotel fire in Bolu, Türkiye.
