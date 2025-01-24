AFU Have Plans To Prevent Encirclement Of Velyka Novosilka By Russians Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation near the village of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region remains complex and is under the control of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, during a TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The situation near Velyka Novosilka is indeed difficult. The Russians aim to encircle the village," Trehubov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' goal is to prevent the encirclement, "and there are specific plans in place regarding this."

He added: "To keep the situation under control, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was in our area of responsibility. Certain options for resolving this situation were considered."

He further noted that "the situation remains a focal point of attention."

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier Trehubov stated that there is a risk of operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' units near Velyka Novosilka on the Novopavlivka front.