Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Projected To Reach USD 22.85 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.81%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market

Rising awareness, innovative therapies, and evolving treatment options drive this growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment size was estimated at USD 15.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.85 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Advancements in PTSD Treatment Drive Market Growth with Emerging Therapies and Increased AwarenessThe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment (PTSD) Market is growing swiftly because of increased awareness, improvements in treatment methods, and a rising acknowledgment of PTSD as a major public health concern. With the worldwide lifetime PTSD prevalence around 3.9%, the need for effective therapies is on the rise. Pharmacological methods, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) such as sertraline and paroxetine, continue to be the main treatment, although novel therapies are beginning to appear. For instance, in March 2024, the FDA approved Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Lundbeck's brexpiprazole, in conjunction with sertraline, for the treatment of PTSD. Non-drug therapies, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), remain crucial. Moreover, psychedelic treatments, such as MDMA, are under investigation for their effectiveness in addressing severe PTSD, thus broadening treatment choices.Get a Free Sample Report of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market @Key Players in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market.Pfizer Inc. (Zoloft, Xanax).GlaxoSmithKline plc (Paxil, Wellbutrin).Eli Lilly and Company (Cymbalta, Prozac).Johnson & Johnson (Risperdal, Invega).Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Abilify, Serzone).Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Rexulti, Abilify Maintena).Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Trintellix, Dexilant).H. Lundbeck A/S (Lexapro, Brintellix).Viatris Inc. (Alprazolam, Duloxetine).Genentech (Activan, Valium).AbbVie Inc. (Ativan, Diazepam Injectable).Eisai Co., Ltd. (Halcion, Zonegran).Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Clonazepam, Lorazepam).Alkermes plc (Vivitrol, Aristada).AstraZeneca (Seroquel, Zyprexa).Forest Laboratories (Celexa, Lexapro).Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Generic Paroxetine, Generic Sertraline).Novartis International AG (Clozaril, Tegretol).Medtronic (Neurostimulation Systems, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices).Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JZP150)Segmentation AnalysisBy drug classIn 2023, the antidepressants segment dominated the market with a 49% market share. This dominance is due to the high prescription rates and availability of FDA-approved antidepressants for the treatment of PTSD. All suggested treatments are considered effective, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, SSRIs, such as sertraline, paroxetine, and fluoxetine, and the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor SNRI medication, venlafaxine.Over the forecast period, the fastest growth in the other drug class segment is expected throughout the forecast period, across all therapy areas, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%, for all other drug classes. They comprise antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, antipsychotics, alpha-1 adrenergic receptor antagonists, mood stabilizers, anticonvulsants, and glutamatergic drugs. The rising adoption of these alternative treatments because of the effectiveness demonstrated in treating different PTSD symptoms is projected to greatly impact the market growth in the forecast years.By DemographicsThe adult segment dominated the market and accounted for 71% market share of the PTSD treatment market in 2023. This prevalence is fueled by the increasing prevalence of PTSD in adults. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) reports that each year 3.5% of U.S. adults suffer from PTSD. The lifetime prevalence among adolescents is also considerable, with an estimated 8% of 13- to 18-year-olds affected. higher rates of PTSD are reported among ethnic minorities such as Latinos, African Americans, and Native Americans/Alaska Natives which has led to health-care providers adopting culturally adapted interventions.The geriatric segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2024 to 2032, attributed to the high growth rate of the elderly population. The United Nations estimates that the number of people aged 65 and older worldwide will more than double by 2050. Older adults also have a greater susceptibility to PTSD, especially those over age 80, because they have lower psychological resilience, ongoing health conditions, and a history of trauma that may come back to haunt them. This demographic change is creating an increasing demand for specialized PTSD treatment designed for older patients.Need any customization research on Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, Enquire Now @Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market SegmentationBy drug class.Antidepressants.Anti-anxiety.Antipsychotics.Other Drug ClassBy Demographics.Adult.Children.GeriatricBy Distribution Channel.Hospital Pharmacies.Retail Pharmacies.Other PharmaciesRegional InsightsNorth America dominated the market and accounted for 43% of the market share of the PTSD treatment market in 2023, remaining a significant region for mental health services. This prominence is supported by a greater understanding of the mental health impact of PTSD, as well as an increasing demand for effective therapies. Antidepressants, including both selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and non-selective types, are the most common medication, generally used in combination with antipsychotics and anti-anxiety medications to address the most severe symptoms. However, treatment is hampered by high healthcare costs and inconsistent insurance coverage, especially affecting older adults and uninsured people requiring long-term treatment for chronic PTSD.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the considerable investments in healthcare and a growing focus on mental health awareness. Countries like China and Japan are increasing their investment in mental health initiatives and improving access to therapies for post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Yet affordability remains a challenge in some areas, which would limit that care, despite these advancements.Recent Developments.In June 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted their supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for brexpiprazole, in combination with sertraline, for review. This submission is supported by data from three randomized clinical trials that evaluated the safety and efficacy of this combination treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)..In December 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals revealed the top-line results of its Phase 2 trial (NCT05178316) of JZP150, a selective fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) inhibitor, for the treatment of PTSD in adults. The trial was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of this investigational small molecule.Buy Full Research Report on Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market by Drug Class8. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market by Demographics9. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market by Distribution Channel10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Mental Health Market Size, Share & Growth ReportAnxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size, Share Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.