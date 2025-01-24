Data Center UPS Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, By Set-Up, UPS Architecture, Data Center Size, Product, End Use And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Setup, By UPS Architecture, By Data Center Size, By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center UPS market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2030, at a registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud computing services and soaring need for uninterrupted power to ensure efficient operations in banks, financial institutions, and businesses are expected to propel the data center uninterruptible power supply market.

Demand for UPS systems is witnessing a considerable increase as a result of the growing adoption of cloud servers. Manufacturers are more focused on developing systems with lower ownership cost, greater efficiency, and are also increasingly investing in developing reliable technology in order to fulfill surging demand for cloud computing.

Several organizations are prioritizing UPS installations to prevent losses occurring due to power outages, especially in developing and underdeveloped economies where there are frequent power outages. Utility power fluctuates widely enough to aid during the malfunction of IT equipment.

As per the U.S. standards, the voltage can legally vary from 5.7% to 8.3% under absolute specifications, which translates to an input voltage that varies from 191 volts to 220 volts for utility services, which promise 208-phase voltage. Additionally, utility power is 99.9% reliable in the U.S., which may result in approximately nine hours of power interruptions every year.

In emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, power outages are considered as a regular occurrence, which triggers the need for installations of data center UPS to safeguard the equipment.

Data Center UPS Market Report Highlights

The centralized segment dominated the market with a share of 65.8% in 2024 due to its capacity to deliver reliable and efficient power management for large-scale data centers.

The monolithic segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Monolithic systems are ideal for facilities with consistent power demands, providing robust support without the complexities associated with modular setups.

The small data centers (20 kVA to 200 kVA) segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the proliferation of edge computing and localized data processing needs.

The double conversion segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to its superior protection against power disturbances. The IT & telecommunications segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its heavy reliance on data centers for storing and processing vast amounts of information. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Data Center UPS Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Data Center UPS Market: Setup Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. Data Center UPS Market, By Setup: Key Takeaways

4.2. Setup Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

4.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Setup, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Centralized

4.3.2. Distributed

Chapter 5. Data Center UPS Market: UPS Architecture Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. Data Center UPS Market, By UPS Architecture: Key Takeaways

5.2. UPS Architecture Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

5.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By UPS Architecture, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Monolithic

5.3.2. Modular

Chapter 6. Data Center UPS Market: Data Center Size Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1. Data Center UPS Market, By Data Center Size: Key Takeaways

6.2. Data Center Size Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

6.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Data Center Size, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Small Data Centers (20 kVA to 200 kVA)

6.3.2. Medium Data Centers (200.1 kVA to 500 kVA)

6.3.3. Large Data Centers (More than 500 kVA)

Chapter 7. Data Center UPS Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1. Data Center UPS Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

7.2. Product Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

7.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Line Interactive

7.3.2. Standby

7.3.3. Double Conversion

Chapter 8. Data Center UPS Market: End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1. Data Center UPS Market, By End Use: Key Takeaways

8.2. End Use Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

8.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. IT & Telecommunications

8.3.2. Healthcare

8.3.3. Government

8.3.4. Manufacturing

8.3.5. BFSI

8.3.6. Media & Entertainment

8.3.7. Energy

Chapter 9. Data Center UPS Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

9.1. Data Center UPS Market: Regional Outlook

9.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

9.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. North America

9.5. Europe

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.7. Latin America

9.8. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Positioning

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles



ABB

Vertiv Group

AMETEK

Belkin

BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik

Clary

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. General Electric

