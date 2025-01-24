Al Shamal Prevail Over Qatar SC In Basketball League At Al Gharafa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shamal secured a significant victory over Qatar SC, winning 94-89 in a game held yesterday evening at Al Gharafa Hall, as part of the 11th round of the 2024-2025 season of the Qatar League.

The game was marked by intense competition from the outset, with both teams exchanging leads at various points, creating an atmosphere of excitement and rivalry.

Qatar SC initially demonstrated relative control, finishing the first quarter ahead with a score of 26-25. However, Al Shamal Club made a strong comeback in the second quarter, managing to equalize with a score of 19-19, resulting in a narrow halftime lead for Qatar SC at 45-44.

As the second half commenced, the competition intensified further. Al Shamal showcased a robust performance in the third quarter, winning it 28-25 and taking the lead in the overall score. The excitement persisted into the fourth and final period, where Qatar SC attempted to regain the advantage.

Nevertheless, Al Shamal maintained their composure, concluding the period with a score of 22-19 and securing a well-deserved victory at 94-89.

With this win, Al Shamal increased their total points to 17, placing them fourth in the league standings after 11 matches. In contrast, Qatar SC's points reached 15, tying with Al Arabi Club, which hase played two fewer matches (nine matches).

This victory is crucial for Al Shamal Club, as it bolsters their position in the standings and enhances their morale for continued competition for higher ranks in the league.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC aim to rebound from this defeat in their upcoming matches and improve its standing.

The game witnessed remarkable brilliance from some players, as Emmanuel Ezenwa Igbotta, Al Shamal player, emerged as the best scorer in the match with 40 points, contributing significantly to his team's victory.

On the other hand, Dejan Janic was the top scorer for Qatar SC with 32 points, but his efforts were not enough to avoid defeat.