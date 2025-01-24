Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimulation market size is forecast to see rapid growth in the next few years, growing to $9.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biosimulation in rare disease research, focus on pharmacodynamics modeling, patient stratification in clinical trials, rapid growth in biopharmaceuticals, biosimulation for drug repurposing, demand for safer and more efficacious drugs.

Major trends in the forecast period include digital R&D strategies, technological advancements in simulation software, biosimulation for biomarker identification, optimization of clinical trial design, digital biomarkers and endpoints, continuous advancements in computational biology.



The rise in global healthcare expenditure is expected to bolster the biosimulation market during the forecast period. Increased healthcare spending is anticipated to lead to higher investments in drug development, thereby boosting the revenue generated from biosimulation solutions. Biosimulation software is increasingly being utilized in drug development to simulate diseases. This technology enables virtual clinical trials for new pharmaceutical drugs by using computers to run disease simulations. For example, in July 2024, the American Medical Association, a US-based organization, reported that U.S. healthcare spending increased by 4.1% in 2022, reaching $4.5 trillion, or $13,493 per person. Therefore, the surge in healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the biosimulation market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biosimulation market going forward. Chronic diseases are medical conditions that persist over an extended period of time, often for a person's lifetime. Biosimulation plays a crucial role in understanding the complex mechanisms underlying chronic diseases, aiding in drug development and personalized treatment strategies. For instance, in September 2023, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, there were 41 million fatalities, constituting 74% of the total deaths attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic conditions worldwide each year. These fatalities encompassed 17. 9 million deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, 9. 3 million deaths related to cancer, 4. 1 million deaths associated with chronic respiratory diseases, and 2. 0 million deaths from diabetes. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the biosimulation market.

Product innovation is becoming a key trend in the biosimulation market, with several companies focusing on developing new and advanced solutions. For example, in June 2023, Certara, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company that accelerates drug development using proprietary biosimulation software, technology, and services, launched its new Phoenix Biosimulation Software. This software enhances pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) modeling, improving the efficiency of drug development while reducing costs. It achieves this through streamlined workflows and integrated data analysis tools, offering a more efficient approach to traditional drug discovery and development.

Major companies operating in the biosimulation market are focusing on cloud-based biosimulation to gain a competitive edge in the market. Cloud-based biosimulation software enables researchers to model and analyze complex biological processes remotely, facilitating collaboration and scalability in life sciences. For instance, in October 2023, Optibrium, a UK-based developer of software solutions for small molecule design, optimization, and data analysis, launched a cloud-based version of its drug discovery platform, StarDrop. The updated version maintains the full range of features and user engagement found in the desktop application. Additionally, it enhances accessibility and reduces the overall cost of ownership for clients. StarDrop, now cloud-based, is accessible from any internet-connected device, offering users a flexible way to utilize the software.

In September 2022, Cadence Design Systems Inc., a US-based computer software company acquired OpenEye Scientific Software for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is focusing on enhancing its capabilities in the field of computational molecular modeling and simulation, particularly within the realm of drug discovery and design. OpenEye Scientific Software is a US-based software company providing bio simulations software tools.

Major companies operating in the biosimulation market include Certara, Dassault Systemes, Schrodinger, Simulations Plus, Rhenovia Pharma, Insilico Biotechnology, Genedata, Entelos, Physiomics, Rosa & Co., In Silico Biosciences, INOSIM Software, LeadInvent Technologies, Nuventra Pharma Sciences, Archimedes, VeriSIM Life, Compugen, Leadscope, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Advanced Chemistry Development, Chemical Computing Group, Immunetrics and PPD, Instem India Private Limited, Evidera, Biomodels, PhysioStim, Lhasa, SimBioSys, Cadence Design Systems and Allucent.

This report focuses on biosimulation market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



By Product: Software; Services

By Application: Drug Development; Drug Discovery; Other Applications By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Regulatory Authorities; Academic Research Institutions; Other End Users

Subsegments:



By Software: Pharmacokinetics (PK) Simulation Software; Pharmacodynamics (PD) Simulation Software; Toxicology Simulation Software; Disease Modeling Software; Integrated Biosimulation Platforms By Services: Consulting Services; Model Development Services; Data Analysis And Interpretation Services; Training And Support Services; Custom Simulation Services.

Key Companies Mentioned: Certara Inc.; Dassault Systemes SE; Schrodinger Inc.; Simulations Plus Inc.; Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Key Attributes:

