This global report on Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) analyzes the market based on product type, source, form and application. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

The global demand for Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) was estimated at US$14.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a 2024-2030 CAGR of 9.1% in reaching a projected US$24 billion by 2030.

The worldwide demand for Lipid Nutrition is poised to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including the rise in obesity and cardiovascular disease incidence, increasing knowledge of nutritious and practical foods that enhances the gut health & muscle growth, growth of the nutraceutical sector, growing need for infant formula and rising population of aged.

Nutritional Lipids Regional Market Analysis

The Nutritional Lipids market is dominated by North America with a share of 35% in 2024, owing to existing well-established health and wellness products, high degree of consumer health consciousness, a thriving dietary supplement sector, an increasing demand for functional foods especially Omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in lipids and have become increasingly popular because of their proven advantages for heart health and cognitive function.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2024-2030 due to the rising of the middle class, rising disposable income, greater consumer knowledge of dietary supplements, the expansion of the dietary supplement & pharmaceutical industries, increased prevalence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Product Type

Based on the Type of Lipid Nutrition, Omega-3 segment is expected to lead the market with largest share of 37.9% in 2024. The major reasons for this comprise the numerous health benefits offered, including reducing inflammation, improving heart health, improving cognitive function, mitigating the risk of heart disease and managing rheumatoid arthritis.

However, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) is anticipated to be the fastest growing type in the global market for Lipid Nutrition, owing to more usage of MCTs in diets than traditional fats, which will boost consumer demand for the product.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Application

Worldwide, Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals hold the largest share of 56% in the global demand for Nutritional Lipids. There are many reasons to support the growth of Dietary Supplements in the market, which include an expanding population requiring more supplements and customers turning to nutritional lipids to lead healthier lifestyles and save on medical costs.

However, Animal Feed is likely to be the fastest growing application for Nutritional Lipids due the greater penetration of animal nutrition products that are supported by an increase in pet ownership, immune system improvement, reduced inflammation and good skin. Lipid nutrition products, such as Omega-3 and Omega-6 are added to Animal Feed to improve overall health and livestock productivity.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Source

Plant-based Nutritional Lipids are expected to be the largest and fastest growing during the analysis period, owing to the rising health consciousness among customers, the growing number of vegetarians, the accessibility of raw materials and plant sources' high concentration of important lipids.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Form

By form, Liquid Nutritional Lipids are anticipated to corner a larger share in the global market than Powder form. Major factors for this include utilization of liquid lipids in the development of soft gel capsules, ease of intake and lack of costly processing, because of which this form would also likely record the fastest growth over the analysis period.

Key Attributes:

