Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Competitive Benchmarking Report 2025, Featuring Nestle, Danone, Unilever, Diageo, Britvic And AB Inbev

The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market is projected to reach $519.2 billion by 2034 from $299.2 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2024-2034.
The European market for non-alcoholic beverages offers a wide variety of goods, including juices, teas, coffees, soft drinks, bottled water, and functional beverages. Consumer preferences are changing in favor of healthier and more diverse drink options, which is driving this market.
The increasing demand for beverages with extra health benefits is being met by innovations in product development, such as plant-based waters and functional drinks.
With market leaders like The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, and Nestle controlling the sector, the market is extremely competitive. Consumer choices are being influenced by growing wellness and sustainability awareness, which is pushing businesses to spend money on natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.
Offering new, healthier substitutes for conventional beverages, this dynamic market keeps changing as it adjusts to the shifting tastes and lifestyles of its customers.
European consumers are placing a greater emphasis on wellness, and functional beverages provide advantages like increased energy, better hydration, and digestive health. The rising demand for plant-based and organic beverage options goes hand in hand with this trend.
To stay competitive in the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage market, businesses must adjust to these shifting consumer preferences and make investments in creative solutions.
Report Segmentation
Segmentation by Category
Water Juices Soft Drinks Tea Coffee Dairy and Plant-Based Milk Non-Alcoholic Beer and Wine Functional Beverages Specialty Drinks
By Water
Still Water Sparkling Water Flavored Water
By Juices
Fruit Juices Vegetable Juices Smoothies
By Soft Drinks
Sodas Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks
By Tea
Traditional Tea Herbal Tea Iced Tea
By Coffee
Brewed Coffee Espresso Cold Brew Coffee Decaffeinated Coffee
By Dairy and Plant-Based Milk
Raw Milk Plant-Based Milk Milk-Based Shakes and Drinks
By Non-Alcoholic Beer and Wine
Non-Alcoholic Beer Non-Alcoholic Wine
By Functional Beverages
Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Probiotic Drinks Fortified Water and Juice Others
By Specialty Drinks
Mocktails Coconut Water Kombucha Others
Segmentation by Preparation
Retail Packaged: Ready-to-Drink, Pre-Mix Beverages, Syrups and Concentrates, and Mixers Restaurants and Food Chain
Segmentation by Country
Germany France U.K. Italy Netherlands Norway Rest-of-Europe
Report Scope:
Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage market by products based on category and preparation. Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-alcoholic beverage market. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe non-alcoholic beverage market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of non-alcoholic beverage products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the non-alcoholic beverage market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
Some prominent names established in the European Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market include:
Nestle Danone Unilever Diageo Britvic AB InBev
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 117
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $299.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $519.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.6%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Beverage Trends
1.1.1.1 Rise of Functional Beverages
1.1.1.2 Personalized Beverages
1.1.1.3 Plant-Based Waters
1.1.1.4 Non-Alcoholic Alternatives
1.1.2 Consumer Preferences and Change in Drinking Habits
1.1.3 Trends Observed
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Market Dynamics Overview
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.1.1 Growing Population and Urbanization
1.5.1.2 Growing Demand for Alcohol Alternatives
1.5.2 Market Challenges
1.5.2.1 Strict Government Regulations for the Food and Beverage Industry
1.5.2.2 Volatility in Ingredient Costs
1.5.3 Market Opportunities
1.5.3.1 Growth of E-Commerce for the Beverage Industry
1.6 Startup Funding Summary
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Product
2.2.5 Germany
2.2.6 France
2.2.7 U.K.
2.2.8 Italy
2.2.9 Netherlands
2.2.10 Norway
2.2.11 Rest-of-Europe
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
Nestle Danone Unilever Diageo Britvic AB InBev
