DATAGROUP with Change in the Management Board

Dr. Sabine Laukemann resigns from the Executive Board at her own request

Mark Schäfer, previously Divisional Board Member for Production, moves up to the board function

Gerhard Kaminski becomes new Divisional Board Member alongside Alexandra Mülders

Continuity ensured by the appointment of long-standing DATAGROUP managers Successful strategy with focus on organic growth continues to pay off Pliezhausen, January 24, 2025: DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) announces changes in the Management Board. Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Management Board member at DATAGROUP SE since April 2022 and responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Organization, Legal and ESG, will leave the Management Board at her own request and for personal reasons on January 31, 2025 and leave the company on April 30, 2025. Her responsibilities will be taken over by CEO Andreas Baresel and his colleagues on the Executive Board. The proven structure with two Management Board members and two divisional Management Board members and thus the stable basis for sustainable growth will be retained. Mark Schäfer, who has been with DATAGROUP since 2019 and divisional board member since May 2024, will join the SE Management Board on February 1, 2025. Gerhard Kaminski will become Divisional Board member and take over responsibility for Human Resources alongside Alexandra Mülders, Divisional Board member Sales. The internal reorganization of DATAGROUP's management will ensure continuity for the further successful development of DATAGROUP. "Due to a current care situation in my family, I feel that I have a responsibility to focus more on family matters. The demands of this situation are no longer fully compatible with the requirements of my position. In order to meet my responsibilities within the family as well as my obligations towards DATAGROUP, I have therefore /decided to resign from my position", says Dr. Sabine Laukemann. To ensure a good and smooth transition, Dr. Sabine Laukemann will be available to DATAGROUP until April 30, 2025 as management support and in the context of handovers. "We very much regret but respect Dr. Laukemann's wish to leave our company. In more than 20 years at DATAGROUP, she has made a valuable contribution to the growth and success of DATAGROUP SE in various positions and areas of responsibility. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to her for this. We wish Dr. Laukemann all the best for her personal and professional future and continued success", says Heinz Hilgert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE. As CEO and CFO, Andreas Baresel will be responsible for Finance, M&A, Legal and Investor Relations/Corporate Communications as well as for the service portfolio. Mark Schäfer will move up to the Management Board with responsibility for Production. Gerhard Kaminski, a new member of the Divisional Board, will be responsible for Human Resources. Gerhard Kaminski has been Managing Director of DATAGROUP Ulm since 2023 and will continue to hold this position in the future. Previously, he worked for SCHWENK Zement GmbH & Co KG for 22 years, including 10 years as a member of the management board with responsibility for HR, IT and corporate communications. Alexandra Mülders has been with DATAGROUP since 2010 as Managing Director of one of the fastest-growing CORBOX units. Since 2023, she has also been Head of Sales and is responsible for DATAGROUP's organic growth with a special focus on the full-service outsourcing product. DATAGROUP continues to be excellently positioned with this proven structure. With a robust pipeline and the focus on strategic growth, the management expects further pleasing organic growth. About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.

