(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream , a MERJ Exchange and trading app, published a blog article today that discussed U.S. policy and how it potentially impacts global blockchain adoption. The article highlighted that uncertainty surrounding regulatory frameworks affects innovation, deters retail and institutional adoption, and creates a state of limbo for innovators and businesses alike. It further discussed countries like Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, Canada, and South Korea that have taken proactive steps to advance blockchain through policies, regulations, and initiatives.

In contrast, the U.S. lacks clearer blockchain securities regulations, a situation that continues to impede the potential growth of the blockchain securities industry in the U.S. and beyond. As the U.S. prepares for the 2024 presidential elections, the next administration's position on new transformative technologies like blockchain may affect global innovations, particularly in financial markets. This is because the country is a global leader in financial markets, with clear U.S. regulatory decisions often setting a positive global precedent. For its part, Upstream stands with meaningful blockchain regulation.

